First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UK Needs More Migrants to Boost Growth, CBI Business Lo...

Newsdeck

UK migration rules a problem

UK Needs More Migrants to Boost Growth, CBI Business Lobby Says

Passengers use an escalator on the opening day of the new Elizabeth Line at Farringdon Station in London, UK, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Just a third of Elizabeth Line stations have seen nearby properties notably increase in value by more than the local housing market since construction of the line began in 2009, real estate broker Savill's Plc said. Photographer: David Levenson/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
11 Oct 2022
0

Britain needs more migrants to boost economic growth and alleviate a shortage of labour and skills, according to a survey conducted by one of its leading business groups.

Three-quarters of respondents believe a lack of access to labour is threatening the UK’s competitiveness as a place to employ people, the Confederation of British Industry said Tuesday.

Almost half of the companies affected by labour shortages said they had been unable to meet demand for their products or services as a result.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is eager to liberalize the UK’s migration rules as part of her central policy of lifting growth to fund tax cuts. That could put her at odds with some other government figures, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who have taken a tougher line on immigration.

Britain has become a less attractive place to invest over the past five years, 72% of respondents to the CBI survey said. During that period, the country has left the European Union, making it more complicated to recruit workers from nearby countries.

“It is crystal clear that labour market shortages are having a material impact on firms’ ability to operate at full capacity, let alone grow,” said Matthew Percival, the CBI’s director for skills.

The CBI has called on the government to reform its policies on migration, skills and planning, which it says are Britain’s “genuine barriers to growth.”

The survey said 38% of respondents suggested the UK’s Migration Advisory Committee should conduct an immediate review of rules that allow more migration of workers for specific industries, while 44% called for emergency temporary visas for certain jobs until such a review is finalised.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted