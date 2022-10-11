Simamkele Namba during the South Africa women’s national rugby team training session at City Park in Cape Town on September 23, 2021. (Photo by Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

The Bok Women’s next battle in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) against Fiji in New Zealand on Sunday will determine whether they progress from the group stages for the first time.

The top eight teams will qualify for the quarterfinals of the 12-team tournament. The Springbok Women are in 10th place after their opening-round defeat to France.

However, Fiji are worse for wear in Pool C, having lost 84-19 to the No 1-ranked side in the world, England.

For the Bok Women to progress, a bonus point win against the Pacific Island side will boost their chances.

‘Unpredictable’ Fiji

Sunday’s crucial encounter will be the first between the two sides.

“They don’t play with much structure; they love to play the situation and what is in front of them. That makes them unpredictable and hard to analyse,” said Bok scrumhalf Rumandi Potgieter.

“We have not played them before and they have not played many Tests either, so there is not too much footage of them either. We will have to make sure we focus on our game though, as that is what will bring the result.

“We need to impose our style on them, not the other way around. If we do that, we will be in a great position to claim the win.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

A win is non-negotiable for the Springbok Women if they want to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top eight and qualifying for the playoffs.

“Our mission is clear — we need to win, and we need to win with a bonus point by scoring four tries. So, we have a clear idea of what we need to do and how to get the perfect outcome,” she said.

“We do not want to go back [to South Africa] after our final pool game. We have just settled in, gotten used to the weather and experienced all the drama and emotions of being part of the Rugby World Cup. We certainly want more and as many opportunities as possible to showcase our team to the world.”

Non-negotiable win

Despite the loss to France, Bok tighthead prop Babalwa Latsha was named in the RWC team of the weekend after her incredible 80-minute shift.

She is likely to go the full 80 again on Sunday.

“We have no option; we need to win this one to stay in the competition,” said Latsha.

“And we want to stay in the competition, it is as simple as that. We need to play as many matches at this level as possible, because we improve every time.”

She is expecting a lot of running on Sunday, but for Latsha, that is no problem. “Look, we will probably experience a high-tempo game from them, but we have our plans and structure and we need to determine the pace of the game.

“They are also big, but we love playing against those types of players and from a personal point of view, it is a challenge I am looking forward to. I think it will be a very entertaining game to watch,” said the prop forward. DM

The match between Fiji and South Africa kicks off at 6.45am on Sunday.