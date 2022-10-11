Shares of Coinbase rose 4.3% on Tuesday. The stock is down roughly 72% so far this year amid a global rout that has hit risky digital assets particularly hard.
With the pact, the largest US crypto exchange company will move some data-related applications to Google from the Amazon Web Services cloud, according to a Coinbase spokesperson.
The partnership with Google further “solidifies Coinbase’s opportunities across non-trading revenue streams,” and may eventually help it expand share, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Paul Gulberg and Ethan Kaye.
The firm has been cementing its presence by securing partnerships with companies outside of the digital-asset industry. In August, BlackRock Inc. announced a pact with Coinbase to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, while Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it will support integration with Coinbase Wallet, among others.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet