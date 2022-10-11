First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Chad PM Padacke resigns to pave way for new government

Newsdeck

Albert Pahimi Padacke

Chad PM Padacke resigns to pave way for new government

Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke poses before the opening session of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France, 18 May 2021. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
By Reuters
11 Oct 2022
0

N'DJAMENA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday.

Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father’s death.

The military council led by Deby was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.

Deby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, and is expected to appoint a new premier.

Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of the former president Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in April 2021.

(Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

