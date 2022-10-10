While Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng had been due to speak to rank-and-file Tory legislators at a regular meeting of the 1922 Committee on Wednesday, Truss herself will take his place. It’s a sign of how seriously relations with her parliamentary party are adrift only a month into her premiership.
Truss is fighting to regain control of her party after infighting over her economic leadership and brusque management style. The Sunday Telegraph reported an aide to Truss warning Tories that infighting will lead to a victory for the opposition Labour Party. Another ally of Truss blamed former Cabinet minister Michael Gove for briefing against the premier in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
