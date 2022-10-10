Clash of the Cartels is Caryn Dolley’s latest release.

SUCCESSION CRISIS

Truss plans to address Conservative legislators to quell mutiny

Liz Truss, UK Prime Minister, delivers her keynote speech during the Conservative Party's annual autumn conference in Birmingham, UK, 5 October 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
10 Oct 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss plans to directly address her mutinous Conservative MPs this week, according to a UK government official.

While Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng had been due to speak to rank-and-file Tory legislators at a regular meeting of the 1922 Committee on Wednesday, Truss herself will take his place. It’s a sign of how seriously relations with her parliamentary party are adrift only a month into her premiership.

Truss is fighting to regain control of her party after infighting over her economic leadership and brusque management style. The Sunday Telegraph reported an aide to Truss warning Tories that infighting will lead to a victory for the opposition Labour Party. Another ally of Truss blamed former Cabinet minister Michael Gove for briefing against the premier in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

