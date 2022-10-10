Clash of the Cartels is Caryn Dolley’s latest release.

Journalist Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of kingpins from across the world. Through examining police investigations, delving into court documents, interviews with countless sources, and painstakingly tracking arrests, she pieces together a horrific puzzle showing how different criminal empires have overlapped, merged and clashed in South Africa.

Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Pre-order yours today
Clash of the Cartels Book advert
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First foreign 737 MAX flight takes to skies in China af...

Newsdeck

Boeing 737 MAX flies

First foreign 737 MAX flight takes to skies in China after almost four years

The tailfins of a Boeing 737 Max 10 and a Boeing 777-9 aircraft on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, UK, on Monday, July 18, 2022. The airshow, one of the biggest events in the global aerospace industry, runs through July 22. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
10 Oct 2022
0

The first commercial Boeing 737 MAX flight appeared to have resumed flying into China for the first time in almost four years, in what would be a major breakthrough for the US planemaker’s best-selling jet.

A MIAT Mongolian Airlines flight operating a round-trip between Ulaanbaatar to Guangzhou landed in the southern Chinese city at 8:18am local time on Monday, according to FlightRadar24 data. MIAT Mongolian Airlines has the flight scheduled and listed to go again, using the 737 MAX, on 17 and 24 October. Both trips are available for booking on the carrier’s website.

“We continue to work with global regulators and our customers to safely return the 737 MAX to service worldwide,” Boeing said in an e-mailed statement, declining to comment further. MIAT Mongolian Airlines couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Boeing officials met with China’s aviation regulator last month to review pilot training criteria for its MAX  jetliners, in a sign the planemaker is getting closer to securing all the necessary approvals to get the MAX back up and flying in China – the last remaining major aviation market not to permit its resumption.

China was the first to ground the MAX in March 2019 and held off approving its return long after US regulators lifted a ban in late 2020 and Europe and other places followed in subsequent months.

Returning the 737 MAX to the skies in China and resuming deliveries are critical steps toward helping rebuild Boeing’s balance sheet, which was battered by the lengthy MAX grounding and the Covid pandemic.

Chinese airlines haven’t flown the plane commercially since two fatal crashes involving the model in October 2018 and March 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia respectively that combined killed 346 people.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted