Europeans face big mental health issues despite COVID easing – survey

Visitors walk between the beds with blooming flowers and plants at the Keukenhof flower park, dubbed the 'Garden of Europe', in Lisse, The Netherlands, 24 March 2022. The famous flower park was closed for two years because of the meaqsures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the 74th flower exhibition at the Keukenhof and will be open to the public from 24 March to 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN
By Reuters
10 Oct 2022
0

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The number of Europeans reporting "bad" or "very bad" mental health soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, even beyond the end of lockdowns, new polling showed on Thursday.

European Union agency Eurofound’s surveys of 200,000 people found that those reporting “bad” or “very bad” mental health doubled from 6.4% in March 2020 at the onset of the crisis to 12.7% two years later even as restrictions were eased.

“With the reopening of society, many hoped that mental wellbeing would improve. However, in Spring 2022, the risk of depression remains worryingly high for many people,” it said, adding that the risk was higher for the young.

The online surveys, from March 2020 to May 2022, also revealed that more people across the 27 EU nations are struggling to make ends meet and at greater risk of energy poverty, in particular due to high inflation.

Some 53% of respondents reported that their household had difficulties making ends meet in Spring 2022, compared to 47% at the start of the pandemic, Eurofound said in a separate report.

“A high degree of concern (about finances) mixed with uncertainty about the future could continue to have a negative impact on mental health,” it said.

Moreover, almost one in five respondents reported having unmet healthcare needs, particularly with regards to hospital and specialist care for mental welfare.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

