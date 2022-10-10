First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Canada authorises Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster

Covid-19

COVID-19

A vial and prepared doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Grassy Park civic centre in Cape Town. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Reuters
10 Oct 2022
0

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday authorised updated Covid-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government's website.

Pfizer and BioNTech said in a joint statement the companies will make “significant volumes of the vaccine available in the coming days”.

The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance from Health Canada after Moderna Inc’s MRNA.O modified booster last month.

Moderna’s vaccine booster was cleared for use in adults.

The so-called bivalent vaccines target both the original variant as well as the two Omicron subvariants.

Pfizer, which is seeking approval from U.S. and European health regulators for use of its Omicron-tailored shot in children 5 through 11 years of age, said it was planning a submission to Health Canada for the same age group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised updated Covid-19 booster shots from both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNtech in August.

Regulators in the European Union and Japan have also cleared Pfizer’s updated booster shot.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

