The first of a cycle of 9 regional forums over the next three years, it will focus on the “Paths to Democracy” through debates and creative performances.

Exploring democracy through innovation and creativity

The “Paths to Democracy” dialogue, aims to revitalise democracy through innovation and creativity as it passes through iconic sites from Soweto to Constitutional Hill. It will bring together various sectors including education, media, arts, politics and business; these include well known journalists, civil society activists, artists, community organisers and international guests from Africa and Europe.

The Dialogue recognises the need for a transformation in the way democracy is looked at. As France, South Africa, and other democracies around the world face similar challenges of the erosion of democracy, rise of social inequalities, disinformation and climate crisis, we need to question the inherited ways of thinking about democracy and forging routes to new models. This will also be an opportunity to compare points of view on issues such as participatory democracy, inclusive justice, the opportunities and dangers of digital technology for democracy and new forms of citizen engagement.

It also has a strong focus on the youth whose participation is fundamental in advancing the commitments of innovative democracy: children as young as 6 will be able to participate in some of the sessions to present their vision of a democratic future.

Two Days, 28 Events, 80 Speakers, 21 Nationalities, 23 South African & European Partners

The debates, performances and events are co-constructed with a number of local partners, including the Windybrow and Sibikwa arts centers, the University of the Witwatersrand, Play Africa, Poetry Africa, the Soweto Theatre, the Market Lab Theatre and Constitution Hill and Constitutional Court. All the events are free and open to all, and participants can register online. While all are open to come and participate, space in some engagements and events is limited and everyone is encouraged to register to avoid being disappointed.

On Friday 7 October, the Dialogue will explore past and present experiences and manifestations of democracy. The Soweto Theatre will host a variety of discussions and creative engagements about different facets of democracy involving the European Union (EU) and African countries. The day will end with a slam poetry competition at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Soweto campus.

On Saturday 8 October, the public is invited to visit Constitutional Hill, where they can also participate in workshops, walks and discussions about innovative democratic projects, including a multi-generational dialogue with topics aimed at engaging younger generations.

The French Institute of South Africa, the French Embassy and all its partners are committed to advancing democracy and encouraging citizens’ participation. They believe that forums such as this one are essential in achieving that goal. This will also strengthen the bonds formed between Europe and Africa, as young people can carry the baton of a vibrant and creative democracy for the next generations to come.

Speaking on the importance of ‘Paths to Democracy’ and what the Africa-Europe Dialogues hope to achieve, French Ambassador Aurélien Lechevallier said: “Europe and Africa are facing similar challenges as we witness a widening gap between the youth and the political scene. Through this series of debates, we hope to encourage dialogue across the continents and generate new ideas to strengthen our democracies.”

New links between France, Europe and Africa

The Africa Europe Dialogue is a follow-up of the new Africa-France Summit that took place exactly one year ago in Montpellier. It gathered the youth of France and Africa – entrepreneurs, artists, civil society – to draft a new agenda for the relation between Africa and France, based on generational renewal and to move away from obsolete formulas and networks such as Françafrique. The summit was a stepping stone to envisage new formats, new actors and new themes to address challenges facing the relationships between African countries and France.

On the eve of the Africa-Europe Dialogue, France and its African partners will preside over the launch of the Innovation Foundation for Democracy, a continental institution which will be based in Johannesburg at the University of Witwatersrand. The brainchild of Cameroonian philosopher Achille Mbembe, the Foundation has been established to educate, inform and capacitate the youth to reflect on democratic change in Africa, France, and the world. DM