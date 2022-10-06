X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We cannot have a solution until we all agree on a common reality.

Very vocal climate activists have brought many issues to the fore but most people switch off when faced with single-issue activism in a complex, complicated world that makes daily survival so onerous to so many.

Discussions need to turn into action in one moment. There is a chance that we still have a chance. That moment is now.

Please watch the video and let’s make sure people stop doubting we’re in deep trouble that requires our fast, committed and comprehensive action.

 

Learn More
Eve of Destruction banner
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Stocks resume rally, oil jumps on production curb: mark...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stocks resume rally, oil jumps on production curb: markets wrap

Employees work at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, 28 December 2018. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
06 Oct 2022
0

Investors signalled belief in a fledgling equity rally as US futures erased a Wednesday decline and an index of Asian stocks traded higher, suggesting that markets are downplaying the impact of rising oil prices. 

Stocks in Japan and South Korea rose while Australian shares fluctuated and Hong Kong equities edged lower after their best day in six months. The gain in contracts for the S&P 500 reversed a small decline in the index on Wednesday. European futures advanced. The bullish sentiment weakened the dollar after its biggest jump in a week on Wednesday. The pound gained ground even after Fitch Ratings downgraded its UK outlook to negative. 

The action appeared to mark a rethink on the effects of Wednesday’s decision by OPEC+ to reduce daily oil production by two million barrels. The US oil benchmark jumped to a three-week high. The White House warned about negative effects on a global economy weathering curbs on Russian imports and said the US would release 10 million barrels from strategic reserves.

Upward pressure on energy prices threatens to prolong above-target inflation, dashing hopes that central banks may soon relent from aggressive interest rate increases. Investors will remain keenly focused on US jobs data on Friday for further clarity.

“An adjustment higher in oil prices could have an impact on the inflation numbers,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist for High Frequency Economics, undoing a gentle decline over the past two months. “Inflation measures could reverse in October, if prices continue to rise.”

Goldman Sachs Group increased its fourth-quarter price target for Brent crude oil to $110, implying a jump of almost a fifth from today’s level.

“We are here sitting at near record low inventories. Demand will increase this winter because a lack of gas will drive more oil demand and now we have a loss in supply from OPEC and likely from Russia,” said Damien Courvalin, head of energy research for Goldman.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday he favoured raising interest rates to 4.5% by the end of the year, implying a further 125 basis points of tightening. His San Francisco counterpart Mary Daly warned against expecting any rate cuts in 2023.

“Inflation fears may get assuaged but then they turn into growth fears and that turns into a problem for corporate earnings,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist for John Hancock Investment Management, in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Even if rates do fall it’s probably too early to call the all-clear on stocks.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted