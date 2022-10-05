South Africa’s landmark climate finance deal, unveiled at last year’s UN-led talks in Glasgow, was hailed as a prototype for helping other coal-dependent developing countries transition to cleaner energy. Its fate could have a knock-on effect at next month’s COP27 summit in Egypt, which is set to focus on the needs of poorer nations adapting to global warming.
A detailed agreement on how the funds will be apportioned is key to securing their release, with donors focused on repurposing coal-fired plants owned by state utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. to produce renewable energy. South Africa is pushing for support to develop green hydrogen and electric vehicle production.
Read: A Landmark $8.5 Billion Climate Finance Deal Hangs in the Balance
Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said he may respond later.
