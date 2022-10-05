Who did what, how they did it, and what we lost

Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee is now available.

With an exclusive interview with Judge Zondo and contributions from Ivor Chipkin, this is the definitive guide to what was formally exposed during the commission.

Haffajee’s experience as a political journalist who has covered the ANC for the past three decades is the torch that shines into the complexity of the commission, what led us to it, and what the fallout is for our country.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

AVAILABLE NOW
<i>Days of Zondo</i> by Ferial Haffajee
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We’re not always the bearers of good news…

When your newsfeed is consistently refreshed with a seemingly endless flow of Daily Maverick investigations, from ministerial corruption to white collar crime and State Capture, it’s easy to think the country is falling apart.

The truth is, these investigations are helping hold our country together.

Corruption is being stopped in its tracks, criminals are being arrested, funds are being recovered, an age of accountability is dawning properly.

South Africa could have been far worse off. Imagine if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened? If Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established? If our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments?

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. It’s quite literally the difference between bad news and very bad news. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Residents near fiery South Korean missile crash 'though...

Newsdeck

South Korea

Residents near fiery South Korean missile crash ‘thought it was a war’

South Korea and the United States holding joint missile firing drills at an unspecified location in South Korea, 05 October 2022. The firing of four ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea was made in response to North Korea's intermediate-range ballistic missile launch the previous day. EPA-EFE/Joint Chiefs of Staff / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA
By Reuters
05 Oct 2022
0

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hours after North Korea flew a ballistic missile over neighbouring Japan on Tuesday, residents in a South Korean seaside town were startled to see flames leaping from a nearby military base and missiles soaring into the sky.

It wasn’t the start of a war, but a South Korean display of military force that went wrong in a blaze of burning rocket fuel.

Intended as demonstration to deter North Korea, South Korea said it was conducting a nighttime drill with Hyunmoo-2C short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) when one failed shortly after launch and hit the ground inside the base in Gangneung, on South Korea’s east coast.

The missile was carrying a warhead, but it wasn’t armed and didn’t explode, and there were no casualties, a military official told a briefing. The official apologised for causing residents to worry.

The burning rocket fuel lit up the night sky, however, sparking calls to emergency responders and fuelling social media rumours that went unanswered for eight hours until the military disclosed the drill and explained the fire.

“All of a sudden I heard a roar and it made me think something has gone wrong,” said Kim Hee-soo, a nearby resident. “So I looked at the area where they’ve fired Hyunmoo missiles before and there was flame and smoke and it was a total mess.”

A video that Kim shared on social media went viral overnight, and other residents chimed in with concerns and fears amid silence from military authorities.

“I thought it was a war,” one said in a comment on the video.

Another said their house was shaken by the blast, and a third said they evacuated, thinking a landslide was headed for their home.

In densely populated South Korea, military training is often conducted near communities, sparking some protests.

The 24-hour disaster management office in Gangneung told Reuters that it had received several calls from worried residents.

An official with the agency said the military had confirmed it was conducting a drill, but did not explain the fire, and no city firefighters were called to the base.

Kim said he is used to missile launches from the base, including a joint U.S.-South Korea daytime drill in June in response to other North Korean tests.

“I’ve never experienced such an accident in my years having been born and raised here,” said Kim, 43. “It makes me very nervous and I hope that they can let us know whenever they conduct a training.”

By Daewoung Kim and Joori Roh

(Writing by by Josh Smith. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted