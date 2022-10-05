Who did what, how they did it, and what we lost

Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee is now available.

With an exclusive interview with Judge Zondo and contributions from Ivor Chipkin, this is the definitive guide to what was formally exposed during the commission.

Haffajee’s experience as a political journalist who has covered the ANC for the past three decades is the torch that shines into the complexity of the commission, what led us to it, and what the fallout is for our country.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

AVAILABLE NOW
<i>Days of Zondo</i> by Ferial Haffajee
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We’re not always the bearers of good news…

When your newsfeed is consistently refreshed with a seemingly endless flow of Daily Maverick investigations, from ministerial corruption to white collar crime and State Capture, it’s easy to think the country is falling apart.

The truth is, these investigations are helping hold our country together.

Corruption is being stopped in its tracks, criminals are being arrested, funds are being recovered, an age of accountability is dawning properly.

South Africa could have been far worse off. Imagine if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened? If Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established? If our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments?

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. It’s quite literally the difference between bad news and very bad news. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Elon Musk revives $44bn Twitter buyout bid in move to a...

Newsdeck

TWITTER V MUSK

Elon Musk revives $44bn Twitter buyout bid in move to avoid legal battle

Elon Musk. (Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
05 Oct 2022
0

Elon Musk revived his bid for Twitter at the original offer price of $54.20 a share, potentially avoiding a courtroom fight over one of the most contentious acquisitions in recent history. 

Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Shares in Twitter climbed as much as 18% on the news, and trading has since been halted. Musk and representatives for San Francisco-based Twitter didn’t respond to requests for comment on the letter or whether the company would accept the proposal.

Musk’s offer to match the original deal terms means Twitter is facing a future under the leadership of a mercurial billionaire who has spent months publicly criticizing its management, questioning its value and changing his mind. It also means that his contested claims – that Twitter was lying about which percentage of users were bots, for instance – are not likely to be scrutinised in a courtroom.

Musk had been trying for months to back out of his contract to acquire Twitter, signed in April. The billionaire began showing signs of buyer’s remorse shortly after the deal was announced, alleging that Twitter had misled him about the size of its user base and the prevalence of automated accounts known as bots.

Musk formally quit the accord in July and Twitter sued him in Delaware Chancery Court to force him to go forward with the purchase. A trial is scheduled to begin October 17. The judge in Delaware on Tuesday asked both sides to come back to her with a proposal on how the case can now proceed. The options include having Twitter seek to dismiss the case or have her continue to retain jurisdiction until the deal closes, said a person familiar with the matter.

In the weeks-long run-up to the Delaware showdown, lawyers for both sides have fired cannonades of subpoenas at each other aimed at teasing out testimony and evidence. Musk’s side needed to demonstrate that Twitter violated the terms of the deal. Twitter alleged that Musk used the bots issue as a pretext for backing out a deal he no longer found economically sound.

Musk’s legal team was getting the sense that the case was not going well, as Judge Kathaleen St J McCormick sided repeatedly with Twitter in pretrial rulings, according to one person familiar. Even with the late emergence of a Twitter whistle-blower who alleged executives weren’t forthcoming on security and bot issues, there were concerns Musk’s side would not be able to prove a material adverse effect, the legal standard required to exit the contract.

Inside Twitter on Tuesday, many employees were sitting through 2023 planning presentations when the news first started to circulate, according to multiple sources. Presenters did not acknowledge the news, which staffers saw spreading on their own social network. Many employees have opposed the idea of working for Musk, who has been openly mocked and criticised on internal Slack channels since the deal was signed.

Twitter shareholders voted September 13 to accept the buyout offer as Musk submitted it. The company said at the time that 98.6% of the votes cast were in favour of the deal. Musk, Twitter’s largest shareholder, didn’t vote at all, according to two people familiar with his decision. Musk owned almost 10% of Twitter – more than 73 million shares – when he agreed to acquire the company.

Musk was scheduled to answer questions about the deal in Austin, Texas, on October 6-7, according to a court filing Tuesday. Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal was scheduled to sit down for his deposition Monday.

The case is Twitter v Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted