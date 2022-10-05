X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Who did what, how they did it, and what we lost

Days of Zondo by Ferial Haffajee is now available.

With an exclusive interview with Judge Zondo and contributions from Ivor Chipkin, this is the definitive guide to what was formally exposed during the commission.

Haffajee’s experience as a political journalist who has covered the ANC for the past three decades is the torch that shines into the complexity of the commission, what led us to it, and what the fallout is for our country.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

AVAILABLE NOW
<i>Days of Zondo</i> by Ferial Haffajee
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Google to pay $85m to end Arizona consumer-privacy suit

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Google to pay $85m to end Arizona consumer-privacy suit

The Google Mobile Wallet card for cardless payment sits on display at the Mobile World Congress in Spain on 29 February 2012. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
05 Oct 2022
0

Alphabet Inc’s Google will pay $85-million (R1.5-billion) to resolve a consumer privacy suit by Arizona claiming the technology giant surreptitiously collects data on users’ whereabouts for targeted advertising.

The settlement comes as Google is facing similar complaints by a group of state attorneys general, including Texas, Indiana and Washington, in their respective state courts, over user location data.

Arizona accused Google in a May 2020 complaint of violating the state’s Consumer Fraud Act by gathering location data even after users opt out of a feature that records location history through other settings such as “Web & App Activity”.

Google, in its defence, had argued that the state consumer protection law requires that alleged fraud is connected to a sale or advertisement. In January, an Arizona state judge denied Google’s request to dismiss the case.

The settlement represents the largest amount per individual user Google has paid in “a privacy and consumer-fraud lawsuit of this kind”. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I am proud of this historic settlement that proves no entity, not even big tech companies, is above the law,” Brnovich said in a statement.

José Castañeda, a spokesman for Google, said Arizona’s suit was based on old product policies that the company changed years ago. “We provide straightforward controls and auto delete options for location data, and are always working to minimise the data we collect,” Castañeda said. “We are pleased to have this matter resolved and will continue to focus our attention on providing useful products for our users.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted