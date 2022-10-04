X

Asian stocks, US futures extend gains on Fed bets: markets wrap

The New York Stock Exchange in New York on Tuesday, 31 May 2022. (Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
04 Oct 2022
Stocks in Asia and US equity futures extended their gains after a rally in US shares triggered risk-on sentiment and weak manufacturing data tamped down fears of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

An Asia Pacific equity benchmark surged by more than 1.6%, sparked by a broad rebound in the region, with investors appearing to shrug off news that North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time since 2017. 

US equity futures edged higher following the S&P 500’s best day since July. Treasuries consolidated following a rally on Monday after a US manufacturing gauge declined more than expected. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rebounded a bit after a 0.5% decline on Monday.  

Traders pared bets on Fed hikes, with swaps tied to Fed policy meeting dates falling sharply for early 2023. The March meeting contract’s rate dropped, suggesting a peak policy rate of 4.45% next year, down from recent highs above 4.6%. The dollar fell.

In the latest sign the Fed’s five rate hikes totaling 3 percentage points may be taking their toll, the Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity fell to a more than two-year low. The Fed should consider stopping its tightening campaign after one more interest-rate hike in November, according to Ed Yardeni, a market veteran who coined terms like “Fed Model” and “bond vigilante”.

Fed speakers continued the drumbeat over rate hikes. New York Fed president John Williams said the US central bank has yet to raise interest rates to levels that are restricting economic growth, and tightening still has “significant” ways to go.

“I think we’ve underestimated the pain of the stall out,” Nicole Webb, SVP and financial adviser at Wealth Enhancement Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “At some point the Fed does stop raising but however how long they hold us or suspend us there is still in question.”

A rate decision in Australia will be a focus on Tuesday, with economists forecasting just one more outsized interest-rate increase. China’s onshore markets will remain shut this week for holidays, while the Hong Kong exchange will be closed Tuesday for the Chung Yeung Festival.

Elsewhere, oil pushed higher after posting the biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.

Brazilian assets soared after President Jair Bolsonaro secured his way to a runoff election against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as investors cheered on the incumbent’s better-than-expected showing and bet his leftist challenger will be forced to moderate his stances in the second stretch of the race. The Brazilian real was the best-performing among the world’s major currencies on Monday. BM/DM

