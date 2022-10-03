First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We'd like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick

More specifically, we'd like those who can afford to pay to start paying. What it comes down to is whether or not you value Daily Maverick. Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk. Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee. BUT maybe R200 of that R1,050 could go to the journalism that’s fighting for the country?

We don’t dictate how much we’d like our readers to contribute. After all, how much you value our work is subjective (and frankly, every amount helps). At R200, you get it back in Uber Eats and ride vouchers every month, but that’s just a suggestion. A little less than a week’s worth of cappuccinos.

We can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Our mission is to Defend Truth. Join Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Haaland breaks new ground for Man City as blistering st...

Sport

PREMIER LEAGUE

Haaland breaks new ground for Man City as blistering start continues

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates his hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)
By Richard Martin
03 Oct 2022
0

Norwegian wunderkind Erling Haaland is breaking records for Manchester City while Arsenal continue their good start to the season.

Erling Haaland had already exceeded expectations since arriving at Manchester City, yet he managed to endear himself to his new club even more with his third consecutive home Premier League hat-trick in the 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday.

In another remarkable display, Haaland also contributed two assists for Phil Foden, who struck a treble as well.

The Norwegian’s goal haul moved him on to 14 strikes in eight Premier League games, double the number of the league’s second-top scorer, Harry Kane.

He also destroyed another Premier League record by becoming the fastest player in England’s top-flight to score three hat-tricks in only eight matches. The previous record holder was Michael Owen, who needed 48 games to reach the milestone for Liverpool.

City manager Pep Guardiola was not surprised by Haaland’s latest tour de force, highlighting his insatiable scoring record with previous sides Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund as well as City, firing 152 goals since turning professional in 2016.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Erling Haaland — a goal-scoring machine primed to prosper in Premier League

He took no credit for the way the striker has started his career with City, instead pointing to the genes he was blessed with from his mother Gry Marita Braut, a heptathlete, and his father, the former City and Norway midfielder Alfie Haaland.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his second goal against Manchester United on Sunday. (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty Images)

“I said many times what he is doing this season he had done in Norway, Austria, Germany, that is a reality. The quality we have helps him but I didn’t teach him what he has done,” Guardiola said.

“Having incredible instinct and sense comes from his mum and dad, he was born with that, we just help him by producing more balls for him.”

The Norwegian had little more to prove after scoring twice on his league debut at West Ham United and netting hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

But this was his hardest test yet, against City’s biggest rivals, who had won their previous four Premier League matches, including beating last season’s runners-up Liverpool and current leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland battles for possession with Casemiro of Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)
Erling Haaland celebrates Manchester City’s fifth goal and his hat-trick with teammate Jack Grealish. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Haaland scored his first goal by heading home Kevin De Bruyne’s corner to double City’s lead in the 34th minute after Phil Foden had put the hosts in front.

He combined with the Belgian playmaker to score again three minutes later, showing his athletic prowess to make a diving stretch to poke the ball home.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Will Manchester City finally clinch their first Champions League trophy? Time will tell

Haaland completed his hat-trick early in the second half, smashing in a first-time shot after being teed up by Sergio Gomez. He then set up Foden’s third goal with an incisive through-ball to notch his second assist of the game.

Guardiola welcomed his striker’s involvement in his side’s passing moves.

“He became a football player to score goals, but he loves to be in contact with the ball too. I like that he wants to be part of these situations,” the City manager added.

“But don’t forget his biggest talent is putting the ball in the net.”

Best of the rest

Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday, but Liverpool’s problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United in action during Sunday’s Premier League match. (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty Images)

Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.

Newcastle United thumped 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage to snap a run of draws while Everton enjoyed their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first Premier League goal to help West Ham United on their way to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to move them out of the bottom three and leave Wolves in it.

Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home to Brentford.

Arsenal’s seventh win in eight matches this season left them on 21 points, one point ahead of champions Manchester City.

It was a well-deserved triumph for Mikel Arteta’s side, although they were helped by Tottenham self-destructing after the break when fullback Emerson Royal was red-carded.

Thomas Partey’s superb curled effort gave Arsenal an early lead but Harry Kane’s penalty levelled it up before the break.

Kane became the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League and now has a record 44 in London derbies, one ahead of Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Those feats will mean little to Kane though as his side’s unbeaten start to the season came to a disappointing end.

Shortly after halftime, Gabriel Jesus scored from close range after a howler by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and Tottenham’s Royal was then sent off for a daft foul on Gabriel Martinelli who was deep inside his own half.

“The red card killed the game,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said.

“Not because we had 10 men, but because the team we had was really offensive and in that four or five minutes it took to make the substitutions the team was really offensive, it was difficult to defend and we conceded the (third) goal.”

Reds woes

Liverpool dropped more points as Brighton made light of the departure of Potter to mark the start of the Roberto de Zerbi reign with a point from a thriller.

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick for Brighton, the first two to put his side 2-0 ahead inside 20 minutes and then late on to salvage a point after a powerful Liverpool fightback.

Roberto Firmino’s brace levelled it up for the hosts and when Adam Webster turned into his own goal it seemed Liverpool would take the points, only for Trossard to strike again.

Brighton remained in fourth spot with 14 points while Liverpool are ninth on 10.

Potter’s Chelsea were heading for a draw at Selhurst Park after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first goal for the club cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s early opener for Palace.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, curled in a superb winner in the 90th minute, his first Chelsea goal.

Draw specialists Newcastle made the most of an early red card for Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah to claim their second win of the season after five stalemates in their past six games.

Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff that was originally deemed a yellow card but upgraded after a VAR review.

Erling Haaland;’s goal haul against Manchester United moved him on to 14 strikes in eight Premier League games. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Fit-again Callum Wilson bundled Newcastle ahead three minutes later and Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a sumptuous left-foot volley.

Sean Longstaff made it 3-0 before Almiron slotted home his second goal from Joe Willock’s precise pass.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored a late consolation for Fulham.

Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored in quick succession in the second half as Everton came from behind to win at Southampton who had taken the lead through Joe Aribo. Reuters/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted