Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates his hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday. (Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Erling Haaland had already exceeded expectations since arriving at Manchester City, yet he managed to endear himself to his new club even more with his third consecutive home Premier League hat-trick in the 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday.

In another remarkable display, Haaland also contributed two assists for Phil Foden, who struck a treble as well.

The Norwegian’s goal haul moved him on to 14 strikes in eight Premier League games, double the number of the league’s second-top scorer, Harry Kane.

He also destroyed another Premier League record by becoming the fastest player in England’s top-flight to score three hat-tricks in only eight matches. The previous record holder was Michael Owen, who needed 48 games to reach the milestone for Liverpool.

City manager Pep Guardiola was not surprised by Haaland’s latest tour de force, highlighting his insatiable scoring record with previous sides Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund as well as City, firing 152 goals since turning professional in 2016.

He took no credit for the way the striker has started his career with City, instead pointing to the genes he was blessed with from his mother Gry Marita Braut, a heptathlete, and his father, the former City and Norway midfielder Alfie Haaland.

“I said many times what he is doing this season he had done in Norway, Austria, Germany, that is a reality. The quality we have helps him but I didn’t teach him what he has done,” Guardiola said.

“Having incredible instinct and sense comes from his mum and dad, he was born with that, we just help him by producing more balls for him.”

The Norwegian had little more to prove after scoring twice on his league debut at West Ham United and netting hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

But this was his hardest test yet, against City’s biggest rivals, who had won their previous four Premier League matches, including beating last season’s runners-up Liverpool and current leaders Arsenal.

Haaland scored his first goal by heading home Kevin De Bruyne’s corner to double City’s lead in the 34th minute after Phil Foden had put the hosts in front.

He combined with the Belgian playmaker to score again three minutes later, showing his athletic prowess to make a diving stretch to poke the ball home.

Haaland completed his hat-trick early in the second half, smashing in a first-time shot after being teed up by Sergio Gomez. He then set up Foden’s third goal with an incisive through-ball to notch his second assist of the game.

Guardiola welcomed his striker’s involvement in his side’s passing moves.

“He became a football player to score goals, but he loves to be in contact with the ball too. I like that he wants to be part of these situations,” the City manager added.

“But don’t forget his biggest talent is putting the ball in the net.”

Best of the rest

Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday, but Liverpool’s problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.

Newcastle United thumped 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage to snap a run of draws while Everton enjoyed their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first Premier League goal to help West Ham United on their way to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to move them out of the bottom three and leave Wolves in it.

Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home to Brentford.

Arsenal’s seventh win in eight matches this season left them on 21 points, one point ahead of champions Manchester City.

It was a well-deserved triumph for Mikel Arteta’s side, although they were helped by Tottenham self-destructing after the break when fullback Emerson Royal was red-carded.

Thomas Partey’s superb curled effort gave Arsenal an early lead but Harry Kane’s penalty levelled it up before the break.

Kane became the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League and now has a record 44 in London derbies, one ahead of Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Those feats will mean little to Kane though as his side’s unbeaten start to the season came to a disappointing end.

Shortly after halftime, Gabriel Jesus scored from close range after a howler by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and Tottenham’s Royal was then sent off for a daft foul on Gabriel Martinelli who was deep inside his own half.

“The red card killed the game,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said.

“Not because we had 10 men, but because the team we had was really offensive and in that four or five minutes it took to make the substitutions the team was really offensive, it was difficult to defend and we conceded the (third) goal.”

Reds woes

Liverpool dropped more points as Brighton made light of the departure of Potter to mark the start of the Roberto de Zerbi reign with a point from a thriller.

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick for Brighton, the first two to put his side 2-0 ahead inside 20 minutes and then late on to salvage a point after a powerful Liverpool fightback.

Roberto Firmino’s brace levelled it up for the hosts and when Adam Webster turned into his own goal it seemed Liverpool would take the points, only for Trossard to strike again.

Brighton remained in fourth spot with 14 points while Liverpool are ninth on 10.

Potter’s Chelsea were heading for a draw at Selhurst Park after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first goal for the club cancelled out Odsonne Edouard’s early opener for Palace.

Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, curled in a superb winner in the 90th minute, his first Chelsea goal.

Draw specialists Newcastle made the most of an early red card for Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah to claim their second win of the season after five stalemates in their past six games.

Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff that was originally deemed a yellow card but upgraded after a VAR review.

Fit-again Callum Wilson bundled Newcastle ahead three minutes later and Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a sumptuous left-foot volley.

Sean Longstaff made it 3-0 before Almiron slotted home his second goal from Joe Willock’s precise pass.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored a late consolation for Fulham.

Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored in quick succession in the second half as Everton came from behind to win at Southampton who had taken the lead through Joe Aribo. Reuters/DM