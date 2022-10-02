First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

New York, London, Milan, Paris: A round-up of the lates...

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

New York, London, Milan, Paris: A round-up of the latest fashion weeks, in pictures

Erykah Badu attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Oct 2022
0

Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from the Fashion Week shows.

Elsa Schiaparelli, Ready-to-Wear, Spring-Summer 2023. Image: Elsa Schiaparelli
Elsa Schiaparelli, Ready-to-Wear, Spring-Summer 2023. Image: Elsa Schiaparelli
Models walk the runway for the Prabal Gurung fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for the Prabal Gurung fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
A model walks the runway for the Prabal Gurung fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Sukeina fashions are displayed on mannequins during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Sukeina fashions are displayed on mannequins during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Models walk the runway during the Klamby SS23 Collection runway show during London Fashion Week September 2022 on September 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Klamby)
A model presents a creation by Turkish designer Bora Aksu during a show at the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 16 September 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Models present creations by Turkish designer Bora Aksu during a show at the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 16 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A model presents a creation by Turkish designer Bora Aksu during a show at the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 16 September 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Models wait backstage before presenting a creation by Canadian designer Mark Fast during the London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 16 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Models walk the runway of the Alberta Ferretti Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 21, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway of the Emporio Armani Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Bella Hadid walks the runway of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Paris Hilton walks the runway at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway of the Tokyo James Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway of the Tokyo James Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
A general view of Moncler 70th anniversary performance during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images)
A general view of Moncler 70th anniversary performance during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway of the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway of the Giorgio Armani Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Dancers perform on the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Singer Cher and Olivier Rousteing walk the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)
Erykah Badu attends the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Ateliers Berthier on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Ateliers Berthier on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Messika Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Messika)
Alton Mason walks the runway during the Messika Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Messika)
model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Issey Miyake Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Yohji Yamamoto Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Yohji Yamamoto Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Aya Nakamura attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)
Selah Marley attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga )
Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian attend the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)
Scuba top with gloves and scuba 5-pocket leggings in black Japanese neoprene, Balenciaga Couture. Image: Balenciaga
Flared scuba dress with gloves in black Japanese neoprene, Balenciaga Couture. Image: Balenciaga
Zendaya attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Sinéad Burke attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Models walk the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) DM/ ML
