Are you free next 7 and 8 October ?

Are you interested in the African-French Dialogue and the discussions

concerning democracy ?

The first forum of the cycle “Our Future – Africa Europe Dialogue” will take

place in Johannesburg :

Register to one of the 27 Cultural projects, Round Tables or Conferences with

80 speakers, 30 artists and 16 venues !

Registrations are open !!

Get involved in conversations between youth from Africa and Europe, Attends

performances about freedom and democracy or children workshops, talk about

feminist governance or go on a Poetry walking tour !

#OurFuture #AfricanEuropeanDialogue

The Paths to Democracy programme will start at 09:00 on Friday, 7 October 2022, and end at 19:00 on Saturday, 8 October 2022. Some events will have limited capacity, and there may be more than one event happening at a time.

View the programme details and reserve your place ASAP to avoid disappointment. DM