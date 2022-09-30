Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 39 of 2022

Protesters hold a vigil for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at Sydney Town Hall, Australia, 25 September 2022. Protests have erupted in Iran and across the world after the death of Mahsa Amini who died last week in custody of Iran's morality police. EPA-EFE/ROUNAK AMINI
By Maverick Life Editors
30 Sep 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

An Iranian woman holds a piece of her hair she cuts off, during a protest outside the Iranian Consulate following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey, 26 September 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
A protester holds up a handful of her hair she cut off in protest during a protest over the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini outside the Iranian Consulate on September 26, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.  (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Cut hair is gathered on a stone wall during a rally calling for the stop of the suppression of Iranians in Iran at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 24 September 2022. According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on 24 September, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi confirmed that medical evidence rejects the claim that Mahsa Amini was beaten.EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Iranian people hold pictures of Mahsa Amini during a protest outside the Iranian Consulate following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Istanbul, Turkey, 26 September 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
A child holds a sign with an image of Mahsa Amini that reads ‘Solidarity with the women of Iran’ during a protest, in Lisbon, Portugal, 26 September 2022.  EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA
Thousands of pro-government Iranians take part during a massive rally against the recent anti-government protests in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, 25 September 2022. Iran has faced many anti-government protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, who was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code for women.  EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Iranians burn the US, Israeli and British flags as thousands of pro-government Iranians take part during a massive rally against the recent anti-government protests in Iran, in Tehran, Iran, 25 September 2022. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Demonstrators pass by in front of the Eiffel Tower during a protest march towards the Iranian Embassy in Paris, France, 25 September 2022. Under the call of several human rights organizations such as ‘Licra’ or France Fraternite, hundreds of people demonstrated on the November 11 square in Paris to protest against repression in Iran after the death of the Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini by the moral police. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
A woman affected by the tear gas thrown by French riot police when protesters tried to approach the Iranian Embassy sits leaning at a wall of a building in Paris, France, 25 September 2022. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
Anti-government demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the tax reform proposed by President Gustavo Petro on September 26, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)
Travelers walking on the road from Verkhni Lars customs checkpoint between Georgia and Russia on September 28, 2022 in Zemo Larsi, Georgia. On September 21, President Putin announced what he described as a partial mobilisation of Russian army reservists to fight in Ukraine with 300,000 men to be called up and since then Russians have been fleeing to neighbouring countries. (Photo by Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images)
A destroyed bridge is seen on September 24 2022 in Kupiansk, Ukraine. Kupiansk is a front-line city still under attack by Russian forces who are trying to retake the city. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
Oleksandr Ibrahimov, 56, a security guard working for 35 years at the House of Trade Unions found a sunflower growing amongst the wreckage while clearing debris on the rooftop of the building on September 28 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The attack also hit a power plant knocking out electricity to 18,000 residents of Kharkiv.  (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Rescue workers and forensic police exhume bodies from unidentified makeshift graves at the Pishanske cemetery on September 23, 2022 in Izium, Ukraine. A total of 447 bodies were exhumed from the gravesite, including 22 soldiers and 5 children, and the bodies will be examined by forensic officials for possible war crimes. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
President of Brazil and Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro rides a motorbike with supporters during a rally ahead of Sunday elections on September 28, 2022 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Team Europe double Roger Federer (L) of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain in their match against Team World double Jack Sock of the US and Frances Tiafoe of the US on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London, Britain, 23 September 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Team Europe player Roger Federer (L) of Switzerland sitting next to doubles partner Rafael Nadal of Spain after losing their match against Team World double Jack Sock of the US and Frances Tiafoe of the US on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London, Britain, 23 September 2022. The match was Federer’s last game before retirement. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Team Europe player Roger Federer (L) of Switzerland sitting next to doubles partner Rafael Nadal of Spain after losing their match against Team World double Jack Sock of the US and Frances Tiafoe of the US on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London, Britain, 23 September 2022. The match was Federer’s last game before retirement. In the background are (from L) Team Europe members Casper Ruud of Norway, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Matteo Berrettini of Italy, Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya crosses the finish line of the 2022 BMW Berlin-Marathon in a new World Record Time of 2:01:09 h on September 25, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden presents British singer-songwriter, Sir Elton John, with the National Humanities Medal during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on September 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted the event titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” to “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hands off the urn containing Shinzo Abe’s ashes to the widow of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe during the state funeral for Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, 2022 at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)
Tree of Life by David Walker of United States is modelled in the Open Section during the 2022 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 28, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand. The 2022 World of WearableArt Award winners will be announced on Friday 30 September 2022. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
Fera Dei by Fifi Colston & Bruce Mahalski of New Zealand is modelled in the Aotearoa Section during the 2022 World of WearableArt Preview Show at TSB Bank Arena on September 28, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand.  (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of WearableArt)
A model poses backstage prior to the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Dancers pose backstage prior to the Off-White Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Police dressed in riot gear walk past a woman playing the cello during International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Photographer: Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A group of neurologists and other medical professionals run over 5km to raise awareness on prostate cancer on September 23, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The race was a preview of the Holland Daredevil Run which normally takes place on September 30. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw) DM/ ML
