X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Crypto ETF Outflows Drop 97% as ‘Get-Me-Out’ Rush Eases...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Crypto ETF Outflows Drop 97% as ‘Get-Me-Out’ Rush Eases

Logos for Binance Coin, top, Ether, left, and Bitcoin inside a cryptocurrency exchange in Barcelona. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
30 Sep 2022
0

The money flowing out of crypto-related funds in the third quarter has slowed down, a sign that many bearish investors may have already piled out of the risky asset class.

Investors pulled out $17.6 million from crypto exchange-traded funds in the three months ending Sept. 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. That figure, as of Friday morning, is far below the record $683.4 million withdrawn from such funds in the second quarter. The outflows mainly took place in the past two months. In July, investors poured upwards of $200 million into crypto ETFs.

Crypto-ETF Outflows Slow From Q2 Record | More muted outflows align with tamer fluctuations in crypto prices

Record outflows in the second quarter tracked plunging cryptocurrency prices. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset based on market value, fell nearly 60% during the second quarter of this year and posted a record low of $17,785 on June 18.

The more muted crypto-linked ETF outflows in the third quarter aligned with narrower fluctuations in prices. Bitcoin was trading above $19,000 as of 9:45 a.m. New York time, close to its price at the beginning of the quarter.

“I wonder if the second quarter was the ‘get me out’ part of these funds,” said Todd Sohn, ETF strategist at Strategas Securities. The third quarter saw “some laggards,” and investors who are just “keeping the faith mentality,” and waiting for crypto to rebound, he added.

Global markets have sunk in the past few months as central banks around the world raise interest rates to curb soaring inflation. Risk assets like cryptocurrencies have been especially hard hit as recessionary fears rise.

“Everything’s more correlated right now,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive officer of FRNT Financial Inc., a crypto brokerage firm.  “The people who are buying the ETF are in the same position as the people who are in Bitcoin,” he said. “Everyone’s panicking, so they’re acting the same.”

But investors who pool their money in funds tend to be different than holders of tokens, Sohn said. Those who put their money in crypto ETFs may do so to hedge the risks associated with buying digital tokens directly, he added.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has repeatedly blocked the creation of a physically backed US Bitcoin ETF, despite other countries offering such options. As a result, US investors generally look to trusts or derivatives-backed crypto ETFs.

Earlier this month, the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (ticker DEFI), a futures-backed product, launched and could pave the way for a US Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted