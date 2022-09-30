It’s hard to form an objective opinion on Comic Con Africa 2022 (CCA 2022) without it being coloured by the feeling that it’s great to be back. Conventions are about people and making connections; virtual gatherings generally don’t deliver the shared excitement and happiness that comes from interacting face-to-face over shared passions.

One of the bonuses of pop culture conventions is that, for a few days, they provide attendees with a much-needed shot of positivity and creative inspiration.

This year’s Comic Con Africa (despite being a business-minded event) delivered and created an environment where all kinds of fans – whether into comics, movies, series, video games, boardgames and tabletop roleplaying, cosplay, streaming, fan art, collecting and even tattoos – could come together.

CCA 2022 was the first Comic Con Africa in three years, due to pandemic restrictions. The inaugural CCA took place in Johannesburg at the Kyalami Expo Centre back in 2018, before making a move to the bigger Gallagher Estate venue in 2019. For this year’s four-day event, from 22-25 September, CCA 2022 moved yet again to the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.

Overall, if you look at the three “Cons” together, you can recognise the formula of a blockbuster movie trilogy: a rough-around-the-edges start; a much bigger sequel that builds on the original’s success but fumbles in certain areas; and a final instalment with a “MOAR” mindset that refocuses on giving fans what they love, delivered in a sleek package.

The organisers of CCA have clearly learned from each event, taking feedback to heart. While there are still niggles (and some may never be solved), improvements have been made every time.

Now let’s take a closer look at what worked, and what was less successful, at the third CCA.

The build-up

Celebrity guest cancellations are to be expected, given the nature of the entertainment industry – but it was great to see Jamie Campbell Bower as this year’s legitimate big-name drawcard. It wasn’t quite William Shatner, but Bower is huge right now thanks to Stranger Things.

What did feel very last minute about the event, though, was its marketing. Everything seemed to be crammed into the last couple of weeks before the festival. Announcements before this were difficult to find, even though there was a lot going on that could have been used to stoke hype.

CCA 2022 included an important Stranger Things experience, but it was sold out before the festival’s doors even opened – with no insight into how people scored tickets.

The Con floor experience

Arguably the greatest success of CCA 2022, the show set-up featured a fantastic sense of logic that made visitor navigation a lot easier.

Most of the action was centred in the Hall 6’s POPCulture space, but it connected seamlessly with the Gaming Hall (Hall 7), home to all electronic gaming and StreamerCon, and Hall 8, which housed KidsCon, including a roller-skating rink.

As an example of the new improved floor plan, Brother sewing machines, Dremel tools, costume hire, vegan makeup and hair styling tools were all in the vicinity of Cosplay Central – all of these suppliers are of especial interest to cosplayers.

The new set-up also felt better for cosplay, artists’ alley and the comic creators, who have been shunted to out-the-way corners before. This year they were better integrated with the main attractions, inviting interaction in the more comfortably spacious halls.

We especially loved chatting to international watercolour artist and comic creator Tony Moy about his experience in South Africa, and his new historical Webtoon series 4Forty2nd – The Lost Battalion, which tells the true story of Japanese-Americans who went from internment camps to fighting for their country during World War 2.

The Saturday crush

This one seems to be one of those issues that may never be resolved, as it has impacted every single Comic Con Africa in some way.

Tickets sold out ahead of the third day of CCA 2022, with over 20,000 visitors attending the festival on Heritage Day. You could certainly feel it, from queuing to get to the parking areas, to the suffocating effect after every high-profile appearance on the main stage, as the audience moved on.

The Con was far more pleasant outside this period on the other days (Thursday, Friday, Sunday). While more shade is definitely needed at Nasrec, at least by the last day there were more mobile vendors selling water and cool drinks, which speeded things up considerably.

Back in 2018, the walkways were too small and the ceilings too low at Kyalami, and for a brief period the Con ran out of water and other cool beverages on its busiest day.

In 2019, the lunch period coincided with a Springbok rugby game, which saw attendees clogging areas with TV screens showing the match.

In terms of dealing with the crowds as a visitor, a good tip is to head to the KidsCon area if you need space and sustenance, as it’s generally quieter.

And if you’re going to CCA to shop, do it on the earlier days before things sell out. Also, don’t think that if you saw something in the morning it will still be there to pick up in the afternoon – get it when it catches your eye.

Load shedding

We can’t speak for the disruption to the esports events, tournaments and other challenges happening in Hall 7’s Gaming section, but CCA 2022 seemed to cope well enough with the great South African migraine that is load shedding.

The lights would dip during the automatic switch to and from generator power, but the natural lighting meant people were never fumbling in the dark.

More problematic, though, were issues with traditional card machines that lost signal as cellphone towers in the area went down. These were favoured by food trucks and some of the big exhibitors, leading to transaction headaches and visitors scrambling for cash. Small-scale vendors using YOCO units reportedly had no problems.

Cosplay

Ending this recap on another positive note, CCA 2022 was definitely a positive, respectful experience for cosplayers. Daily casual cosplay contests and the prestigious CAA Championship of Cosplay aside (check out the winners and a CCA cosplay gallery here), CCA 2022 was cosplay-friendly.

As already mentioned, Cosplay Central enjoyed a more central spot in Hall 6, and the more spacious walkways and outdoor areas reduced fears of costume damage. On top of that, the visitors’ guidebook led with a page on the convention’s anti-harassment policy, and there was pull-up signage in key places on cosplay interaction etiquette.

It may be because CCA is a family experience, but cosplayers (at least in our experience) were treated with respect. Even with some very drunk people around, visitors would generally ask permission to take photos, as well as touch the cosplayers while posing for photos.

Even if you were only there to walk around and soak up the excitement – without watching any of the panels, interviews and contests, or experience any of the big activations – it did offer something enjoyable for everyone.

Meanwhile, like many a good trilogy, Comic Con Africa is getting a spin-off. Thwarted by Covid back in 2020, Comic Con Cape Town is finally happening in April 2023 at the Greenpoint Stadium in collaboration with South Africa’s original dedicated comic con, FanCon. DM/ML

This story was first published on Pfangirl.com