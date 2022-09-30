ActionSA National Chair Michael Beaumont told Daily Maverick that while the relationship between his party and the DA has been turbulent, it has still chosen to help Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse beat the motion of no confidence against her.

“We are doing it for the sake of residents and to keep stability in the City of Joburg. But we must say that ActionSA is undergoing a serious review on how we handle coalitions,” Beaumont said.

Daily Maverick understands that a programming meeting was held at 4pm on Thursday where the no-confidence motion sponsored by the ANC was approved.

The coalition will need at least 136 votes to ensure that Phalatse is not removed, but this is not possible without the backing of the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The row within the coalition led to the PA voting with the opposition in the City of Joburg which saw Congress of the People’s (Cope’s) Colleen Makhubele clinching the Speaker position on Wednesday, 28 September.

Just after the news of her possible ousting, Phalatse penned an open letter where she ruled out the possibility of resigning: “Over the last few days, there have been calls for my resignation, pending the tabling of a motion of confidence in me, and by extension the entire Executive of the city. I will not be resigning… This is not about me or political parties, this is about you, the 6-million residents of the city, who will ultimately suffer should this multi-party government be dissolved through a motion of confidence in the Executive Mayor.

“As we speak, there are nefarious actors working to urgently convene a meeting of council to dissolve the multi-party government and subsequently elect what can best be described as a corrupt cabal that will masquerade as a government. Their only focus will be to empty the city’s coffers, stop service delivery and collapse the city,” it reads.

The fallout between coalition partners

ActionSA is part of the multiparty coalition in the city and has been at the forefront of suggesting that the agreement between parties be reconfigured to allow the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) to occupy the Speaker position in Johannesburg’s council. Daily Maverick understands that the same sentiments were shared by other coalition partners, namely the Freedom Front Plus, IFP, African Christian Democratic Party, Cope and United Independent Movement.

The position has been vacant since the removal of Vasco Da Gama through a motion of no confidence.

However, DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille refused any changes being made in a letter she sent to the coalition technical task team on Sunday. Zille said the reconfiguration of the agreement would lead to the destabilising of the city and shift the focus from the primary goal of the coalition, which was to deliver services to residents.

The coalition partners then held a virtual meeting on Sunday night where they vented their frustrations about the matter to DA leader John Steenhuisen. A coalition member said that Steenhuisen claimed to be unaware of the letter which had been sent to the technical task team.

Zille’s letter prompted the PA to abandon the coalition and vote with the opposition to install Cope’s Colleen Makhubele.

The DA then took to social media on Thursday to accuse ActionSA, the PA and Cope of making “vitriolic” and “false claims” about the failure of the Johannesburg coalition to elect a council Speaker. They went on to accuse ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba of being a liar.

📑 The Joburg coalition agreement proves that Herman Mashaba signed-off on the allocation of positions. His scheme to reallocate positions violated the deal and led to the election of an ANC-aligned Speaker. ActionSA’s dishonesty risks returning Joburg to the ANC! pic.twitter.com/RSetSKmAZb — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 29, 2022

“In particular, it beggars belief that Herman Mashaba, whose party initiated the entire process by violating the coalition agreement to call for the renegotiation of previously agreed-upon positions, claims to be a victim of arrogance and bullying. The scale of Mashaba’s dishonesty in triggering the process and then seeking to blame the DA, raises a credible suspicion that he is actively undermining the coalition to score cheap political points.

“Voters need to take heed that a party that cannot even be trusted to uphold a signed and sealed deal, is a party that cannot be trusted — period. In an attempt to clean up the mess Mashaba created, the Coalition Task Team met last night to agree on a united communications plan. However, true to form, Mashaba immediately violated that agreement this morning when ASA went on a tirade trying to lay the blame at the door of the DA,” the tweets read.

[5/6] In spite of @Our_DA antics over the last week, @Action4SA and every coalition partner (other than PA) voted for the DA candidate. Despite this, the DA launches this attack perosnalised on @Action4SA and @HermanMashaba — Michael Beaumont (@ME_Beaumont) September 29, 2022

However, Beaumont hit back, saying that the DA does not believe in co-governance but instead wants to govern alone with the support of others. He goes on to outline how the IFP has been underrepresented as far as positions in the coalition are concerned. DM