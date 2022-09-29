First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
The angry planet – September 2022 (Part II)

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The angry planet – September 2022 (Part II)

Residents stay inside their homes flooded by Super Typhoon Noru on September 26, 2022 in San Ildefonso, Bulacan province, Philippines. Super Typhoon Noru made landfall in the Philippines overnight, causing widespread flooding and leaving at least five dead. High winds and heavy rains have flattened villages and have increased the threat of landslides. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Sep 2022
0

Here is an incomplete, yet moving and heartbreaking gallery of images of how the climate crisis affected our world this month.

Residents wade through floodwaters brought about by Super Typhoon Noru on September 26, 2022 in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines. Super Typhoon Noru made landfall in the Philippines overnight, causing widespread flooding and leaving at least five dead. High winds and heavy rains have flattened villages and have increased the threat of landslides. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
A woman carries her child through floodwaters brought about by Super Typhoon Noru on September 26, 2022 in San Miguel, Bulacan province, Philippines.  (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
Residents take refuge at the Carlos Colón Burgos Public High School after Hurricane Fiona hit the island on September 19, 2022 in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona struck this Caribbean nation causing extensive damages including widespread power outages after many towns in the mountainous and southern region received over twenty inches of rain. After the storm-battered Puerto Rico it moved on as a category one hurricane pouring heavy rain over the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)
People remove downed trees on September 20, 2022 in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The island awoke to a general island power outage after Hurricane Fiona struck this caribbean nation. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)
An overturned storage unit following Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A week after Hurricane Fiona swiped Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic flooding and knocking out power to the entire island of 3.1 million, just over half of the US commonwealth has electricity, officials said. Photographer: Gabriella N. Baez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A tree sits against power lines and a home after Post-Tropical Storm Fiona hit on September 24, 2022 in Sydney, Nova Scotia on Cape Breton Island in Canada. Formerly, Hurricane Fiona, the storm is one of the strongest Canadas Atlantic Coast has seen in years. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A tree is uprooted along a sidewalk from winds from Post-Tropical Storm Fiona on September 24, 2022 in Sydney, Nova Scotia on Cape Breton Island in Canada.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Workers remove a tree that was felled by winds from a house following Hurricane Fiona in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Fiona, the most powerful storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, roared ashore in eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday as one of the strongest systems ever to hit the region, knocking out power, toppling trees and forcing residents to flee. Photographer: Darren Calabrese/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A view of damage at the Stanley Bridge Marina, including a boat knocked ashore from wind and storm surge, a day after Post-Tropical Storm Fiona hit the Atlantic coast on September 25, 2022 in New London, Prince Edward Island, Canada. It’s estimated that 80,000 residents on Prince Edward Island remained without power.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
In this NOAA handout image taken by the GOES satellite at 16:56 UTC: shows Hurricane Ian as it moves toward western Cuba on September 26, 2022 in the Caribbean Sea. The storm is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds. Meteorologists expect Ian to peak at Category 4 strength over the Gulf of Mexico later this week, then weaken before reaching Florida. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
Supporters of the Fridays for Future climate action movement hold up a sign reading “God Save the Green” during a global climate strike on September 23, 2022 in Vienna, Austria. Similar marches are taking place in cities across the globe with participants demanding an end to fossil fuel consumption. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)
Shelves in the bread aisle stand empty as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian on September 26, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make its closest pass to the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, with current tracking putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline and northern bound along the Atlantic seaboard. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A sign outside of a gas station reads, “we have water and gas” as residents prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Michael (who didn’t want to use their last name) and Romeo walk past a sign reading,’ Bark Off Ian, No Treat for you,’ painted on a building that is boarded up for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A bicyclist rides past a sign reading, ‘No Ice Cream for Ian,’ painted on a building that is boarded up for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Heavy traffic moves slowly on I-4 East as residents evacuate the Gulf Coast of Florida in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Four Corners, Florida.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Jennifer Tamman evacuates her home with one of her cats before the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Edward Montgomery and Courtney Viezux board up Montgomery’s apartment building as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
People look out as clouds from the approaching Hurricane Ian darken the sky on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Boats are pushed up on a causeway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
FFrankie Romulus (L) and Kendrick Romulus stand outside of their apartment next to a boat that floated into their apartment complex when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) DM/ ML/ OBP
Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted