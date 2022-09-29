X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
China to host almost a third of the world’s new coal mi...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China to host almost a third of the world’s new coal mines

A stacker-reclaimer operates at a coal stockpile site in Taicang, Jiangsu Province, China, on Saturday, 23 October 2021. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
29 Sep 2022
0

Almost a third of the new coal mines planned for the world are in China, all but guaranteeing that output will keep rising in the top producer, even as calls grow for the dirty fossil fuel to be phased out to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Based on data from Global Energy Monitor, China had 559 million tons of proposed new coal mines at the start of the year, accounting for 29% of the global total, according to a note from Bloomberg Intelligence. Australia was second with a 17% share, then India and Russia with 16% each. Still, the 1.94 billion tons of new mines planned around the world is 15% less than a year ago.

China mined 4.01 billion tons of coal in 2021, a figure that will only increase after production was ramped up to record levels to prevent a repeat of the power crisis that crippled the economy last year. 

The daily coal output target was raised to 12.5 million tons in August, implying annualised production of 4.56 billion tons, BI said. While the spot price should remain resilient as miners prioritise shipments to term-contract customers, imports are likely to come under even more pressure. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted