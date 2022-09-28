X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

Investment is a personal choice

And everyone has a different take on what will yield the greatest return. At Daily Maverick, our angle is simple: without a functioning society for your business to operate in, your investment decisions are moot.

Our work affects real change, from uncovering corruption in government and big business to exposing crumbling SOEs and demanding accountability. We are working towards a better South Africa so that the country (and your business) can flourish. But we need the help of our readers to continue to do our work.

Here is why being a Maverick Insider is a good investment decision. For R200 per month you get:

  • R200 back in Uber Ride and Uber Eats vouchers
  • An always-on 10% discount at the Daily Maverick shop
  • 50% off tickets to our events
  • The knowledge that you are doing something to improve the business environment and country you work and live in.

Not a bad return, we’d say. Make a smart investment, become a Maverick Insider

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Germany, France in Climate Deal Loan Talks With South A...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Germany, France in Climate Deal Loan Talks With South Africa

Coal stores at Sasol Coal Supply, adjacent to Sasol Ltd.'s main plant which uses gasification to make fuel, in Secunda, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Sasol is a global chemicals and energy company. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
28 Sep 2022
0

Germany and France are in talks with South Africa’s National Treasury over about 600 million euros ($578 million) to help it transition away from the use of coal.

The loans may form the first part of $8.5 billion in financing offered to the country during last November’s global climate summit. The money will go some way toward addressing the funding needs of the beleaguered national power utility, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., as it prepares to close down some of its coal-fired plants and re-purpose them for the production of green energy.

But with just over two months to go until COP27, the next iteration of the climate summit, it’s uncertain if there will be a clear statement on progress by South Africa and the funding partners — Germany, France, the UK, the US and the European Union. The arrangement is seen as a prototype that, if successful, could see similar arrangements concluded with other coal-dependent developing nations such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

While the UK has offered debt guarantees, it is not clear what proportion of the funds will come in the form of concessional loans or grants and South Africa is yet to produce a plan spelling out how it will spend the money.

Germany is in talks with South Africa over a “promotional loan” of as much as 300 million euros that is “part of a wider engagement worth 700 million euros,” the German embassy in Johannesburg said in response to queries. France is working through Agence Francaise de Developpment, its state development bank, together with its German peer, KfW, to supply a similar loan, the French embassy in South Africa said.

Read More:

France is aiming to make a public announcement at COP27 in Egypt in November, the embassy said.

Eskom referred questions to South Africa’s National Treasury.

“Various policy loans are currently under discussion, once the details have been finalized, the National Treasury will make an announcement,” the Treasury said, adding that further details will be provided at a budget update on Oct. 26.

Separate to the climate finance talks, Eskom is in negotiations with the World Bank over $476 million in funding to help it close and re-purpose its Komati coal fired plant, Andre de Ruyter, Eskom’s chief executive officer, said on Sept. 16.

That arrangement will be funded by the World Bank and will include concessional loans from the Canadian Clean Energy and Forests Climate Facility and grants from the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program, the World Bank said in a response to queries.

It will go before the World Bank’s board in the next few months, the lender said.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted