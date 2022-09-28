First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

At least 22 killed after two Ugandan army helicopters crash in east Congo

Ugandan military forces patrol in the capital Kampala a day ahead of the presidential elections in Uganda, 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
28 Sep 2022
0

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 28 (Reuters) - At least 22 people were killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a Congo army spokesman who did not wish to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.

Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

“The [Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF)] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash,” the spokesman said without providing further detail.

UPDF spokesman Felix Kulayigye confirmed one helicopter crash and said “there were fatalities, but I don’t have any extra details at the moment”.

The ADF is among several militias wrangling over land and resources in Congo’s mineral-rich east over the past decade, a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Sofia ChristensenEditing by James Macharia Chege)

