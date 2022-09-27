ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe did not hide his frustration at the second day of Cosatu’s congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. A frustrated Mantashe spoke to the media as he left, after again not being allowed to deliver the ANC’s message of support:

“Delegates of the conference didn’t want us to talk to them. We must humbly accept that… I’m leaving. I’m not going to address the conference. I will not be here tomorrow. I was here yesterday. I was here today.”

Mantashe believes delegates were “immature” for not allowing him to speak, but noted that the ANC would try to mend fences with Cosatu:

“The alliance is weak… we’ll have to work together to try and build it. The alliance is an alliance of three equal partners with an equal responsibility. The ANC was given a responsibility to lead the alliance with its challenge. One of the discussions currently going on is whether or not the ANC is the leader or the alliance is the centre – that’s the issue being discussed.”

Mantashe had to exit the stage alongside ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) members Lindiwe Zulu and Mmamoloko Kubayi — without delivering his remarks on Monday. This was after he was heckled and booed by delegates who have accused the ANC of making empty promises.

Conference delegates were unapologetic about their stance and wanted the ANC to account for a number of issues, including the wage increase the government has offered to public servants, which they believe does not cover the high cost of living.

Zuma contestation

Former president Jacob Zuma set tongues wagging after releasing a statement in which he announced his intention to vie for the ANC chairperson position at the party’s 55th conference at the end of the year. In the same statement he also endorses Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for president.

Mantashe is contesting for the position of chairperson for another term and has been endorsed by Northern Cape and Eastern Cape provincial structures.

Asked about Zuma throwing his hat into the ring, he said it was “the biggest joke of the year”, adding: “If JZ at the age 81 wants to contest as chairperson of the ANC, I take it as a joke.”

Zuma, in his statement, said ANC branches had approached him to contest the position: “I have been approached by a number of cadres to make myself available for the position of national chairperson of the ANC.

“I have indicated that I will be guided by the branches of the ANC and that I will not refuse such a call should they deem it necessary for me to serve the organisation again at that level or any other.”

Others vying for the position include Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo and ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha. DM

