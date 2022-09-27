X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Africa healthcare: Lessons from Covid collaboration cri...

Africa

BOOST TO THE SYSTEM OP-ED

Lessons learnt from Covid collaboration across Africa are critical for future healthcare partnerships

A coronavirus mural in Nairobi's Kibera slum in Kenya on 29 March 2021. (Photo: Donwilson Odhiambo / Getty Images)
By Githinji Gitahi and William Asiko
27 Sep 2022
0

The past two-and-a-half years of the Covid-19 pandemic have marked a watershed moment for Africa, sparking a level of health collaboration unlike any seen in recent history.

As the world raced to find a way to end the pandemic, African nations came together to formulate regionally led solutions to protect their populations from a disease that threatened to end life as we knew it, driving progress towards the kind of unity envisioned by the African Union upon its establishment in 2002; a concept that largely remained an idea that was spoken of, but never truly actualised – perhaps until now.

While African countries have previously combined efforts to address disease outbreaks such as Ebola, yellow fever and cholera, few examples of regional collaboration stand out as clearly as the Covid-19 example.

Through the leadership of the newly autonomous Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), in partnership with other agencies like the World Health Organization Africa Regional Office (WHO AFRO), the continent is slowly strengthening its capacity to identify health emergencies and respond collaboratively.

We have come a long way from attempting to singly tackle health challenges. Now, African countries are sharing knowledge across borders and leveraging the power of regional partnerships to prevent future disease outbreaks and enhance access to much-needed public health services.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Africa CDC head: Covid-19 still a threat given low vaccination rates

Call it political maturity, or recognition of the urgency of the situation we find ourselves in, the success of Africa’s collaborative response to the pandemic has saved – and will continue to save – millions of lives.

But challenges persist. Complex supply and demand barriers, including limited access to vaccination, waning concerns about Covid-19 infection, and dwindling vaccine confidence and trust in institutions, present new concerns for African countries still slowly emerging from the darkest days of the pandemic.

Amid this, however, we see a great opportunity for countries in the region to work as a unit with multilaterals, philanthropic institutions, civil society, development agencies, community-based organisations and other stakeholders in the public and private sectors to address both existing and emerging challenges – this time not as recipients of aid, but as equal players in global health affairs and partners in the journey towards achieving health for all.

Building resilience in Africa’s health systems will be a critical first step towards realising this, and one tool that has demonstrated its value to these efforts is locally led peer-to-peer learning.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s Vaccination Action Network (VAN) offers an example of this. The $7.4-million peer-to-peer learning initiative aims to strengthen health systems by engaging public health decision-makers and implementers of health programmes in a series of intra- and cross-country activities designed to encourage sharing of lessons and best practices to boost local demand for Covid-19 vaccines and strengthen health systems.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Implemented in partnership with Amref Health Africa, Dalberg and the Sabin Vaccine Institute, the initiative has so far engaged key actors including ministry of health officials in Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and Uganda. While the initiative is still in its early stages, one intracountry session in Uganda is already elevating potential solutions to vaccine reluctance in Wakiso District, having trained 540 community champions to address the low vaccination rates among the region’s elderly population.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Africa is facing a non-communicable disease time bomb – but we can defuse it

It is envisioned that by listening to communities, interrogating what is working, what is not, and what needs to change to improve Covid-19 vaccination rates, the lessons from the network will help governments in their efforts to conceptualise and implement sustainable mechanisms to support routine immunisations and other essential health services in the long term, strengthening health systems to equip them to respond to the evolving health needs of Africa’s rapidly growing population.

No entity can solve Africa’s health challenges on its own. Certainly, the answers to these challenges can be found within the continent, and they ought to be shared with the rest of the world.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, for example, offered a great opportunity for African nations to demonstrate their successes, share learnings, seek new partnerships and confidently drive action towards a prosperous post-pandemic future supported by Africa’s achievement of global health targets.

By coming together to address inequitable access to critical health resources, Africa can find sustainable, community-led solutions to the complex supply and demand barriers that have been a hallmark of the continent’s health systems.

Now is the time to call for more resources to capture, understand, analyse, use and further socialise locally led knowledge and transform it into evidence for regional and global actors. Now is the time to build on our newfound unity to move with determination towards our shared goals; to join hands with willing partners to ensure that never again will Africans suffer the indignity of unavailable access to healthcare.

It is only through strengthening collaboration that we can create pathways to sustained prosperity in health. DM

Dr Githinji Gitahi is Group CEO, Amref Health Africa and William Asiko is Vice-President, Africa Regional Office of the Rockefeller Foundation.

 

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted