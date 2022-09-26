First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Pfizer to supply up to 6 million Covid-19 pill courses for lower income countries

A pharmacist displays a case of Paxlovid, a Covid-19 treatment pills developed by Pfizer Inc., at a drugstore in Seoul, South Korea, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
By Reuters
26 Sep 2022
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday it would supply up to 6 million courses of its Covid-19 antiviral treatment to NGO Global Fund for low- and middle-income countries that seeks to address worldwide disparities in Covid-19 response.

The company said Paxlovid treatment courses will be available for procurement through Global Fund’s Covid-19 Response Mechanism to 132 low- and middle-income countries this year, subject to local regulatory clearances.

While Paxlovid is widely available in many rich countries, availability has been severely restricted in poorer ones. Pfizer said the supply agreement is part of its strategy to facilitate equitable access to oral Covid-19 treatments.

The company has made a deal with several generic drugmakers to produce its treatment at a lower price for developing countries.

“This agreement with Global Fund is a critical step that will boost equitable access for high-risk patients in low-and-middle income countries,” Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.

The Global Fund is part of the Access to Covid-19 Accelerator partnership (ACT-A), an effort by governments and non-governmental organizations including the World Health Organization to procure tests, treatments, and vaccines for lower income countries.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

