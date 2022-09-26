“When we first opened our doors in 1992 it was with the ethos of developing quality homes, that we ourselves would want to live in. 3 decades later, we can safely say that we still take great pride in changing the lives and lifestyle of thousands of people in the greater Johannesburg region through every home that we build.”

Leogem’s roots have always been planted in family and tradition. Family is at the centre of everything we do. It’s the bedstone that’s held us, and so many other families together for 30 years. Our family is not indifferent to each of the 22 residential developments that we’ve completed over the years. We’re traditional, yet innovative. Our dedication to constant evolution coupled with our ability to design and build some of the finest homes in the country is what truly sets us apart, and we’ve accomplished that feat because we did it as a family – for other families.

One of Leogem’s key development focus areas, Midrand, is an expanding residential property market that offers a wide range of properties and excellent value. The estate sector attracts interest from a lot of first-time homeowners and investors, who hope to take advantage of Midrand’s strategic location and rapid commercial and residential development.

The Midrand area attracts a lot of new residents looking for security and lifestyle. The benefit of the area is its exceptional location in the middle of the Gauteng region which makes it ideal for anyone commuting between Johannesburg and Pretoria. In addition, the continued growth of the area – spurred on by the fact that many corporate companies are relocating their headquarters to the region because of the congestion and over-development in the major business districts around Johannesburg – gives buyers access to a higher standard of residential living. It is for these reasons that we have adapted our way of thinking to craft our vision for the future:

To improve the way we respond to the growing needs of the people of Johannesburg with “A shift to lower-density suburban estates with a sense of larger open space and a closer-knit community.” Anthony – Civil Engineer at Leogem.

“Where a lot of developers would try to use the maximum build opportunity on a site to maximise Return on investment, we would rather maximise the quality of living for our buyers by incorporating Green Spaces and keeping as much of the natural vegetation on the land as possible. This results in better quality green spaces that enhance the atmosphere and biodiversity value of the environment in and around our developments. For us, it’s about more than just developing homes. It’s about creating a community that puts people, families, and collective well-being first. It’s about creating a lifestyle you wouldn’t easily find anywhere else” Jacques– Architect at Leogem.

Globally there is increased recognition of the reciprocal relationship between human wellbeing and the safeguarding and protection of our natural environments and as such, we endeavour to remain cognisant of our carbon footprint and our commitment to biodiversity. Leogem’s developments incorporate a host of energy-saving measures like the installation of Solar PV-ready systems and thermal geyser control solutions, which monitor and manage your geyser’s energy consumption and effectively uses solar power during the day to heat water. When undertaking a new build, we pay a lot of attention to Water Sensitive Urban Design – because South Africa is such a water-scarce country. Furthermore, domestic water use can be reduced by up to 40% by specifying innovative and sustainable products and implementing sensitive design practices. Some of these include tree wells and permeable paving that optimise ground water retention for reuse, and we feel it is our collective responsibility to use our available water resources in a way that benefits the planet and all people.

How We Build

Too often, the word ground-breaking is used to describe things that don’t hold up to the mantle. To be truly ground-breaking, one has to be pioneering, innovative and inherently different. We’ve broken ground 22 times in the greater Gauteng region, and each time it’s been ground-breaking. Our approach to building is best embodied by our steadfast commitment to bringing our unparalleled designs to life. We look at each-and-every blueprint through an entirely different lens in the hope of building bespoke developments that exude best-in-breed craftsmanship, luxury and elegance. For us, it’s about transforming a piece of land with potential, into a masterpiece with purpose – using only industry-leading materials and products. Each home that we build, we build as if it’s our own, with meticulous attention to detail and an uncompromising approach to excellence in every aspect of the building process. From inception to completion, it’s the seamless relationship between build and design that sets a Leogem home apart from any other, and it’s our hunger to innovate that gives each development its own signature appeal.

Our vision for the future of property development in South Africa is to be 100% people-centric, catering to the needs of South Africans by breaking the traditional mold of property development. For us, it’s not just ‘roofs over heads’; it’s about giving South Africans the gift of living securely in an estate but also in unique spaces that have character, as opposed to the ‘cookie-cutter’, templatised approach one might find in other developments. We take great pride in every home we build and try to transfer that sense of fulfilment to, not only, the new owners but anyone involved in the construction or planning of each estate. We have realized that we can engage with a larger portion of the population when collaborating with local suppliers and manufacturers and as such we hope to help build local businesses, creating income opportunities and growth as our contribution to building the country as a whole.

Our ultimate goal is to set a new precedent for the property development market, where people become the focus, not profit, and where we take advantage of the incredible natural beauty that, arguably, only South Africa has to offer.

The journey that brought us here has taught us so much. It’s taught us to follow our instincts and to strive for perfection. It’s taught us to be flexible in some spaces and uncompromising in others. We’ve learned more lessons than we could mention over the last 30 years, but none of them is more important than taking care of our people. Be it our own family, the wonderful individuals we employ, or those that live in the homes we build, the reason we’re here is for people. That’s why we spend as much time as we do making sure that every inch of every development is as perfect as it possibly can be.

It is our strong belief that a company should be accountable for its actions and the product it provides. As such, we strive to always deliver on what we promise and build homes that we can stand behind.

"Leogem continues to make the South African dream possible, 30 years later, and we are proud to have played a part in helping thousands of families to achieve their dreams of homeownership"

