Iranian state-sponsored marchers call for execution of...

Iranian state-sponsored marchers call for execution of rioters

People clash with police during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, 21 September 2022. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested in Tehran on 13 September by the morality police, a unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women. She fell into a coma while in police custody and was declared dead on 16 September, with the authorities saying she died of a heart failure while her family advising that she had no prior health conditions. Her death has triggered protests in various areas in Iran and around the world. According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed his sympathy to the family of Amini on a phone call and assured them that her death will be investigated carefully. Chief Justice of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i assured her family that upon its conclusion, the investigation results by the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization will be announced without any special considerations. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
23 Sep 2022
0

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations to counter nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody kicked off in several Iranian cities on Friday, with marchers calling for the execution of rioters.

Demonstrators condemned the anti-government protesters as “Israel’s soldiers”, live state television coverage showed. They also shouted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, common slogans the country’s clerical rulers use to try and stir up support for authorities.

“Offenders of the Koran must be executed,” the crowds chanted.

Iranians have staged mass demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested by the morality police for wearing “unsuitable attire”.

Amini’s death has reignited anger over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms in Iran, strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Iran’s army on Friday sent the toughest warning yet from the authorities to protesters enraged by the death, saying they would “confront the enemies” to ensure security.

The army said “these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime”.

The military said it would “confront the enemies’ various plots in order to ensure security and peace for the people who are being unjustly assaulted.”

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi also on Friday warned “seditionists” that their “dream of defeating religious values and the great achievements of the revolution will never be realized,” according to the AsrIran website.

Iran’s clerical rulers fear a revival of the protests that erupted in 2019 over gasoline price rises, the bloodiest in the Islamic Republic’s history. Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed.

In the latest unrest, protesters in Tehran and other cities torched police stations and vehicles as outrage over Amini’s death showed no signs of abating, with reports of security forces coming under attack.

Iranian media reported the arrest of 288 rioters on Thursday.

In Madrid, four topless activists from the Femen women’s movement protested on Friday in front of the Iranian embassy over Amini’s death, carrying signs reading “Women, Life, Liberty” and “Mahsa Amini was assassinated”.

The protest took place peacefully and there were no arrests.

In Athens, angry protesters demonstrating over Amini’s death tried to approach the Iranian embassy on Thursday before being forced back by police wielding shields. Demonstrators chanted slogans and held placards reading “Homophobia and sexism kill.”

Protests over Amini’s death were also held in Canada and the Netherlands on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Michael Georgy, Editing by Alex Richardson, Angus MacSwan, William Maclean)

