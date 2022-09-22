Louise Carver performs in a design by Gert-Johan Coetzee during South African Fashion Week 2013 on October 3, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Gallo Images / ER Lombard

FESTIVALS

KIES / Tierlantynkies Design & Food Fair

With more than 90 exhibitors, you’ll have a world of options to choose from at KIES/Tierlantynkies Design & Food Fair, including local food, wine, jewellery, décor, clothing and homeware. The programme begins at 9am daily.

When: 28 September to 4 October 2022

Where: 3CI Church, 56 Saal Street, Zwavelpoort, Pretoria

Tickets: R40 per person (week-long access). Tickets via Plankton.

Comic Con Africa

Comic Con Africa is a four-day gathering dedicated to pop culture. From cosplaying to Q&A sessions with artists, LARPing, meet-ups and product launches, there is plenty for comic book fans to enjoy. Expect to see American actors Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry, best known for starring in the MTV hit series Teen Wolf, and English actor Jamie Campbell Bower, known for his role as Vecna in Stranger Things.

When: 22 to 24 September 2022

Where: Johannesburg Expo Centre, corner Nasrec and Rand Show roads, Johannesburg

Tickets: R190 per person (general access) via Howler.

Montagu Museum Herb Fest

Botanists and plant-enthusiasts should check out the Montagu Museum Herb Fest. From talks about the medicinal properties of mushrooms, to the use of fynbos in skincare, traditional healing and indigenous Khoisan herb knowledge, there is much to learn. You can also expect art, music and herb-infused food.

When: 23 to 25 September 2022

Where: Old Mission Church, 41 Long Street, Bergsig, Montagu, Western Cape

Tickets: From R50 to R100 via Quicket.

Hermanus Whale Festival

The 31st edition of the annual eco-marine festival celebrates the return of southern right whales to South Africa’s coastline. The festival features live music, market stalls, a 10km fun run, a street parade, guided walks, educational talks by conservationists and more. Check the programme on the official event website for further details.

When: 30 September to 2 October 2022

Where: 79 Marine Drive, Hermanus, Western Cape

Plett Arts Festival

The programme for this year’s Plett Arts Festival includes a masterfully curated selection of art exhibitions, workshops, a bronze pouring demonstration, twilight meanders, and more. Check the programme for details, including art, film and music presentations, with work from creatives such as sculptor Suzanne du Toit.

When: 30 September to 9 October 2022

Where: Mellville’s Corner, Main Street Central, Plettenberg Bay

Tickets: Prices vary per event. Available via Quicket.

MUSIC

Bongeziwe Mabandla and Blick Bassy

South African musician Bongeziwe Mabandla joins forces with Cameroonian singer-songwriter Blick Bassy in what has been described as “one of the most exceptional live music experiences of the year”. The duo will present an hour-long show of folk and bassa music, performing pieces from Mabandla’s 2020 album iimini and Bassy’s 2019 album 1958. The two will also be joined by international collaborators Tiago Correia-Paulo and Arno de Casanove.

When: 7pm, 23 September 2022

Where: Joburg Theatre, corner Hoofd Street and Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Tickets: R300 via Quicket.

Louise Carver Live at Die Ou Pastorie

Cape Town-born singer-songwriter Louise Carver, known for songs such as Empty Fantasy and Didn’t Mean to Call, will be taking the stage at Die Ou Pastorie. She will be joined by musician Simz Kulla.

When: 12.30pm, 24 September 2022

Where: Die Ou Pastorie, S56, Route 560, Skeerpoort, North West

Tickets: R250 per person (including a welcome drink). Available via Howler.

Musical Memory Lane with Roland Perold

Listen to musician and theatre performer Roland Perold performing music inspired by world-renowned composers such as American duo Rodgers & Hammerstein.

When: 24 September 2022

Where: Hilton College, College Avenue, Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal

Tickets: R140 per person. Available via Quicket.

THEATRE

Isingqala Samanzi/The Call of Water

Catch the South African opening of a thought-provoking new play, Isingqala Samanzi/The Call of Water. A collaboration between German theatre Staatstheater Augsburg and South Africa’s Baxter Theatre, it tells of the struggles of the world’s water shortage through puppetry and in multiple languages.

When: 22 to 24 September 2022

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town

Tickets: Between R150 and R180. Available via Quicket.

HERITAGE DAY

ComUnity Heritage Weekend

Celebrate the country’s diverse cultural landscape by attending this well-known market that will feature local food and performances from home-grown music artists.

When: From 10am to midnight, 25 September 2022

Where: The Old Biscuit Mill, 375 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town

Tickets: R150 per person. Available via Quicket.

Heritage Weekend bus tours & walking tours

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation’s Heritage Weekend offers the chance to explore more of Johannesburg and learn something new about the city. Prepare for a weekend of guided tours dedicated to learning more about Jozi’s history, stunning architecture and the stories behind some of the city’s most iconic streets and structures. Locations include The Leonardo, Diagonal Street, The Diamond Route and others. Check the full programme for details on each tour.

When: 24 to 25 September 2022

Where: All tours depart from Holy Family College, 40 Oxford Road, Parktown, Johannesburg

Tickets: R100 to R120 per person. Available via Quicket or book through the JHF office: [email protected] or 060 813 3239. DM/ML

