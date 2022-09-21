The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for a third straight meeting, delivering the most-aggressive tightening since Paul Volcker led the central bank in the early 1980s. The decision, as well as quarterly forecasts, will be announced at 2 p.m. in Washington. Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

“The consensus is looking for a 75 basis points hike… and we’re in that camp,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “The Fed would have telegraphed a 100-basis point hike in a more significant way if they were going to do something that drastic. Of course, Chairman Powell has talked a lot about Paul Volcker in the past year, so maybe he’ll want to shock the markets the way Mr. Volcker did 40 years ago. However, we still don’t expect that kind of a surprise.”

That doesn’t mean Powell will walk back some of his hawkish rhetoric as that could harm the central bank’s credibility, according to Maley, who remarked that even the Fed officials who had been “quite dovish in the past have been quite hawkish recently.”

Nicholas Colas at DataTrek Research expects the Fed’s boss to sound much like his Jackson Hole speech at the end of August: “unapologetically resolute.” While fed fund futures are pricing in a possible cut or two in rates next year, Colas noted that the central bank’s new summary of economic projections may change that scenario.

In corporate news, General Mills Inc. raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year, citing strength in its fiscal first-quarter results. Coty Inc. came out with a bullish outlook for the current quarter because of stronger-than-expected sales of more expensive fragrances and personal-care products, showing demand for higher-end items remains robust despite inflation.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

The Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Will the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index hit 10,000 or 14,000 first? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on technology. It’s brief and we don’t collect your name or any contact information. Please click here to share your views.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 9:57 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.7% to $0.9905

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.1336

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 143.99 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.53%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 1.88%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $84.53 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,681.10 an ounce

–With assistance from Cecile Gutscher, Vildana Hajric and Peyton Forte.