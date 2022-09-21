First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Eight people hospitalised after Chicago building explosion

Police secure the area around an apartment building that was heavily damaged by an explosion on 20 September 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Eight people were transported to area hospitals following the blast. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
By Reuters
21 Sep 2022
0

A red-brick building partially collapsed in an explosion on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday, sending eight people to the hospital, including three who were in a serious or critical condition, the city's fire department said.

Images and a video clip posted by the fire department showed damaged top floors at West Washington Boulevard and North Central Avenue. The video showed bricks scattered around the corner building and parked cars damaged from fallen debris.

The cause of the explosion, which prompted the evacuation of an adjacent building, was unknown, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter.

Chicago’s bomb squad and officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, the fire department said. At least 10 ambulances were at the site while authorities searched for trapped people.

Firefighters were believed to have rescued everyone from the collapsed building, made up of about 35 units, NBC News said, citing Deputy Fire Commissioner Marc Ferman.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller.)

