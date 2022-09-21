X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

The news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We won’t leave you in the dark

Not for the first time, ordinary South Africans are stepping up where the government isn’t… From creating apps to alert others about load shedding, to parking their cars and assisting as point guards to keep traffic moving, our collective ability to take care of each other when the chips are down might be the last thing keeping us going.

We can’t all be out repairing potholes and drilling boreholes. But what Daily Maverick can do is to ensure that we provide the only tool that enables all South Africans to make themselves heard: information.

To our readers: we’re asking for your support. We don’t have a paywall because our journalism is free. It is not, however, free to produce. If you, like us, have had enough, then help us by contributing whatever you can so that you have free access to the truth of what is happening at all levels of government to make an empowered vote.

We may literally be in the dark but everyone that calls South Africa home deserves to be enlightened.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Copyright Act victory in ConCourt for blind and visuall...

Maverick Citizen

LANDMARK JUDGMENT

Copyright Act victory in ConCourt for blind and visually impaired

Christo De klerk, vice president of Blind South Africa and Thandile Butana, development officer for Blind South Africa (left and middle) rejoice after the verdict by the Constitutional Court on 21 September 2022.
By Zukiswa Pikoli
21 Sep 2022
0

The judgment by acting Judge David Unterhalter reads: ‘Those with print and visual disabilities suffer from a scarcity of access to literary works that persons without these impairments do not’, due to the Copyright Act.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday handed down a landmark judgment declaring the 1978 Copyright Act unconstitutional because sections of the act deny blind and visually impaired people access to reading materials.

Last September, Blind SA, represented by SECTION27, took the matter to the Pretoria High Court and in December the high court found the act unconstitutional. The organisation then took the matter to the Constitutional Court for confirmation in May this year, arguing that urgent changes to the act were required. 

The judgment by acting Judge David Unterhalter reads: “Those with print and visual disabilities suffer from a scarcity of access to literary works that persons without these impairments do not”, due to the Copyright Act, which, therefore, “constitutes unfair discrimination” on the basis of disability.

Reflecting on the urgency of the need for accessible-format books, the judgment stated: “Persons with print and visual disabilities should not have to wait further to secure a remedy.” 

Blind South Africa CEO Jace Nair (left) and Blind South Africa president Ntshavheni Simon Netshituni celebrate the Constitutional Court judgment. (Photo: Meseret Argaw)

“We are ecstatic that we have a judgment that provides for the exceptions that we have been advocating for so long,” said Blind SA CEO Jace Nair after Justice Jody Kollapen read out the unanimous judgment.

“We would like to thank the Constitutional Court for recognising the impact this violation has had on the lives of blind and partially sighted persons for decades.”   

The judgment also made key findings about how the act disproportionately affected poor people with disabilities, saying: “The obligation to secure the authorisation of the owners of the copyright in literary works to make published literary works available in accessible format copies (the requirement of authorisation) has led to a scarcity of such works.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“More often, and particularly for poor persons in this class, the  scarcity is absolute, and few works are available at all. 

In a joint statement, Blind SA and SECTION27 said: “The court categorically determined that the Copyright Act had, until now, ‘plainly infringed’ the rights to equality, dignity, basic and further education, freedom of expression and the rights to language and to participate in the cultural life of one’s choice.

“The paragraphs of the judgment which relate to the impact of copyright on the rights to dignity and education are particularly noteworthy:

Para 71: “… The challenge made by Blind SA on the basis of the right to human dignity in terms of section 10 of the Constitution is well founded. Access to the vast universe of knowledge and imagination that is to be found in literary works is a condition for advancement. It also promotes an engagement with the world of ideas, and that is an important attribute of the well-being of persons. That those with print and visual disabilities should be so radically compromised in the access they enjoy to literary works by reason of the requirement of authorisation is to heap indignity upon the adversities these persons face.”

Para 73: “Finally, the evidence marshalled by Blind SA establishes that those with print and visual disabilities struggle to secure books in accessible format copies that they require for their education. Children, and especially poor children, cannot secure the textbooks they require. Others who are admitted to university cannot access the articles and books they need, a substantial impairment to the benefits of a higher education.” 

“The judgment provides both a moving affirmation of the rights of people living with disabilities and orders relief that will start improving the lives of blind and visually impaired people right away,” Spotlight editor Marcus Low, who is visually impaired and deposed a supporting affidavit in the case, told Maverick Citizen.

Attorney Demichelle Petherbridge (left) and advocate Faranaaz Veriava for Blind South Africa discuss the next step after the Constitutional Court judgment on 21 September. (Photo: Meseret Argaw)

“It sends an unequivocal message that the rights of people living with disabilities must matter in our society and that our laws must reflect this. It is a truly historic judgment.” 

Low said the judgment “will make it easier for people who are blind or visually impaired to get the books they need, be it for their education or whatever other reason. The judgment means that people who are blind, or librarians or other persons assisting them no longer need to ask publishers for permission to produce accessible-format copies of books; they can simply go ahead and make accessible-format copies without having to wait for permission that they may or may not be granted — often after many months.” 

The judgment also ordered the minister of trade, industry and competition to pay the applicants’ costs, including that of their two legal counsel. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted