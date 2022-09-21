Sponsored Content

By Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa
21 Sep 2022
0

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa: World Without Waste global strategy.

Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste vision is an ambitious sustainable packaging strategy which has at its core, a commitment to collect or recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030 and make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025.  Also, in line with this vision, through better and smart packaging design, the company has committed to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030. Thirdly, the company aims to achieve this ambition by forging meaningful partnerships as they place strong emphasis on the role of collaboration and believes no entity can realise this vision on its own.

Find out more about Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, click here DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted