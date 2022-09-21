First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Australia says about 230 pilot whales stranded in Tasma...

Newsdeck

pilot whales

Australia says about 230 pilot whales stranded in Tasmania, half feared dead

A mass stranding of whales near Macquarie Heads, on Tasmania's west coast, Australia. More whales have been stranded on Tasmania's west coast, just days after King Island had dead sperm whales wash ashore. The Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement on 21 September 2022, that a pod of approximately 230 whales was stranded on Tasmania's west coast. EPA-EFE/TASMANIAN DEPT. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENT HANDOUT
By Reuters
21 Sep 2022
0

SYDNEY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Marine conservation experts were rushing to the Australian state of Tasmania on Wednesday to try and rescue a pod of about 230 whales stranded on the west coast, with officials fearing half of them may have already died.

The animals, which appear to be pilot whales, are stranded on Ocean Beach, the Tasmanian department of natural resources and environment said in a statement.

Marine wildlife experts will assess the scene to plan a response, the statement said.

It appears about half of the animals are alive, it added.

“(The) stranding response in this area is complex. If it is determined there is a need for help from the general public, a request will be made through various avenues,” it added.

The stranding comes just days after more than a dozen young male sperm whales died in a mass stranding in Tasmania.

The state was also the scene for the biggest beaching in Australia’s modern history two years ago, involving nearly 500 whales. Authorities managed to rescue about 100 of them.

Neighbouring New Zealand has the world’s highest stranding rate of dolphins and whales, with hundreds of the mammals beached on its shores each year. But the reason why they get trapped on beaches remains a mystery.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted