Fed officials are about to put numbers on the “pain” they’ve been warning of when they publish new projections for the economy, which could show a substantial rise in rates and unemployment ahead as the estimated price tag for reducing inflation. Officials are widely expected to boost rates by 75 basis points Wednesday — and a few market observers say a full-point hike might also be on the table.

To Charlie McElligott, cross-asset strategist at Nomura Securities International, the market is underpricing the possibility that the Fed could opt for a bigger move of 100 basis points. In addition to last week’s inflation surprise, he cited the fact that both the labor market and wages remained “hot” since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech at the end of August.

Only two of the 96 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are currently predicting a full-point move this month.

“The idea that the Fed will raise rates and immediately cut again in mid-2023 should now be put back into storage alongside the beach chairs,” said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy for the Americas at BlackRock Inc. “Recent data have confirmed the necessity of the Fed’s tough stance. We believe we are entering a new regime of structurally higher volatility and slowing growth.”

Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500. “Even in a plain vanilla recession, the S&P 500 can fall by 30%,” said the chairman of Roubini Macro Associates. In “a real hard landing,” which he expects, it could fall 40%.

Professional speculators are refusing to surrender to a punishing equity market prone to seemingly endless volatility — boosting bullish and bearish positions at the fastest rate in five years. As the S&P 500 plunged last week, hedge funds snapped up single stocks while betting against the broad market with products like exchange-traded funds, data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage show.

The appetite for protection against an index-wide drop in the S&P 500 in the next three months has been falling together with the stock market, pushing the put-to-call ratio to a fresh one-year low, data compiled by Credit Suisse Group AG’s derivatives strategists show. The opposite has been happening on a single-stock level: A similar ratio jumped to a one-year high as company-specific announcements have been triggering outsized stock reactions.

The risk-off sentiment on Tuesday also dragged down cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin sinking below $19,000.

Meantime, Nasdaq Inc. is making its first major push into crypto, as the second-largest stock exchange prepares to capitalize on increasing appetite for digital currencies among big-money investors.

Read: Dimon Blasts Higher Capital Requirements as CEOs Head to Capitol

Will the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index hit 10,000 or 14,000 first? This week’s MLIV Pulse survey focuses on technology. It’s brief and we don’t collect your name or any contact information. Please click here to share your views.

Key events this week:

US existing home sales, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Federal Reserve decision, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

The Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 11:05 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1%

The MSCI World index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.3% to $0.9990

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.1409

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 143.72 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.59%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 1.94%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 16 basis points to 3.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $84.15 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,673.80 an ounce

–With assistance from Cecile Gutscher, Vildana Hajric and Isabelle Lee.