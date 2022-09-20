Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa is a big name that was snubbed at the SA20 auction on Monday. (Photo: Nathan Stirk / Getty Images)

‘It’s brutal out there. There’s a lot of competition.” Those were the words of Durban’s Super Giants head coach Lance Klusenar when asked about Proteas’ Andile Phehlukwayo and Temba Bavuma not receiving any bids for January’s inaugural SA20 franchise league.

Both Phehlukwayo and Bavuma had their base prices set at R850,000, an amount franchises might have considered too high.

“There’s a lot of competition for places. It just shows you that it doesn’t necessarily mean if you’re a good player in South Africa that you necessarily have that same recognition around the world,” said Klusener.

Phehlukwayo, who has played 38 T20 internationals for South Africa and taken 48 wickets, was recently selected as one of the Proteas’ travelling reserves for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“It’s not just Andile… there are a lot of other good players that didn’t get an opportunity. It’s tough out there,” reiterated Klusener.

“I speak to Andile pretty much on a weekly basis and he knows he’s got some work to do. Hopefully this is an opportunity for him to grow and get better.

“It’s not just Andile that’s feeling a bit down. He’s got some learning and some growth [to do]. Sometimes you get a watershed moment in your career that you need to jump on and get better. He’s still young and he can easily force himself back, most importantly into the national team… he missed out on the World Cup squad as well.

“It hasn’t been a good few weeks, but maybe that’s the catalyst to drive him forward,” said Klusener, who coached Phehlukwayo at the Durban-based Dolphins.

Lack of leaders

Meanwhile, Bavuma — the man entrusted to lead the Proteas at the same World Cup — was also snubbed.

The national captain failed to receive any bids. Seeing all 14 of his teammates at the upcoming World Cup going for big money will be a blow to his ego. However, if his character off the field is anything like his on-field persona, his best performances can be expected when the chips are down.

“With regard to Bavuma, it’s a tough one. There are plenty of good players who missed out today,” said MI Cape Town head coach Simon Katich.

“It just goes to show how competitive it is. Sometimes some of the South African boys are competing with some of the players the franchises have felt should go to an overseas player potentially. Whether it’s a top-order bat, which he is, that potentially happens.”

Pite van Biljon, who has represented South Africa on 10 occasions in the shortest format, and captained the​​ Jozi Super Kings to the maiden Mzansi Super League title a few seasons ago, was also snubbed at his base price of R175,000.

The 36-year-old might have been a shrewd buy — with his extensive domestic playing career and leadership qualities — but the franchise spearheads thought otherwise.

Big winners

Sisanda Magala has only played four international T20 matches for the Proteas and struggled at the highest level. However, he has been one of the top death bowlers in South African domestic cricket for a long time.

His base price of R175,000 was quickly raised to more than R5-million before he was snatched up by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for R5.4-million.

“I’ve been a big fan of Magala for a long time. Magala has been somebody that has been on my radar. Since I was playing, I’ve been pushing for him. We’re very happy,” said Sunrisers Eastern Cape assistant coach Dale Steyn.

Allrounders were in fashion at the auction, as Wayne Parnell, who was in the cricket wilderness a few years ago — playing in domestic leagues around the world — seems to have turned things around. A few weeks ago, he was selected in South Africa’s 15-man playing squad for the T20 World Cup, and Monday night saw him go to the Pretoria Capitals for the handsome sum of R5.6-million.

He will likely open the bowling alongside fellow Protea Anrich Nortje at their highveld home field, which presents a dangerous threat to all the opening batters in the SA20.

A surprising big purchase was that of Titans jack-of-all-trades, Donavon Ferreria, who many were unfamiliar with before his late R5.5-million snap by Joburg Super Kings.

“I know he made my heart beat. If he’s as exciting at the auction table as he is on the field, it’s going to be good,” said Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming.

“The research goes that he’s still relatively young but explosive, dynamic and talented. We’re actually looking to have him keep [wicket] a little bit as well because he’s really versatile.

“It was a very important possession for us… it was the last position that we needed, so we talked about the last few throws of the dice and it was really important that we got him — and we only just got him, so we’re hoping that will be a big play for us.” DM