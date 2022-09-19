First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Turning coronavirus page, Oktoberfest kicks off after two-year hiatus

Covid-19

COVID-19

Turning coronavirus page, Oktoberfest kicks off after two-year hiatus

People in traditional clothing participate in the costume parade during the 187th edition of the traditional Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in the German Bavaria state's capital of Munich, Germany, 18 September 2022. The Oktoberfest 2022 runs from 17 September to 03 October 2022 and several millions of visitors are expected from all over the world. The event resumes after being canceled for two years in a row due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
By Reuters
19 Sep 2022
MUNICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The annual Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, kicked off on Saturday for the first time since 2019, marking the end of a two-year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands sporting “Lederhosen”, or leather trousers – a typical mainstay of Bavarian culture – flocked to the event that usually attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich a year, including tourist from around the world.

“It’s a bit of an anxious moment walking through the whole crowd,” one visitor said. “Once we get sitting down and having a beer we’ll be alright.”

Revellers sit at long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter said earlier this year that the Oktoberfest, held from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3, would take place without any Covid-19 restrictions.

(Reporting by Ayhan Uyanik und Christine Uyanik; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Alex Richardson)

