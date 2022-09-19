X

Iran’s president says he wants guarantee US won’t quit new deal

Ebrahim Raisi on August 29 2022. (Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
19 Sep 2022
President Ebrahim Raisi wants guarantees that the US won’t walk away again from a nuclear deal as a condition for his country to enter into one.

Raisi, speaking through a translator in a “60 Minutes” interview aired on Sunday, said Iran is willing to enter what he called a “good deal and fair deal” but harbours doubts after former US president Donald Trump exited the last pact.

“There needs to be guarantees. If there were a guarantee, then the Americans could not withdraw from the deal,” Raisi told the CBS News show. “The Americans broke their promises. They did it unilaterally. They said, ‘I am out of the deal’. Now making promises is becoming meaningless.”

Negotiators have worked painstakingly toward a new pact but remain at loggerheads. The US recently rejected Iran’s comments on a proposed framework as “not constructive”, dousing hopes that a breakthrough was imminent.

The US, along with the UK, Germany and France, have pursued a deal to head off the possibility that Iran develops a nuclear weapon. 

Raisi expressed displeasure that Biden has kept in place sanctions imposed by Trump after he left the deal and said he sees little difference between the two administrations. 

“This is a tyranny against the people of Iran,” he said. “It is important to us to have the sanctions lifted. They claim that they are different from the Trump administration. They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven’t witnessed any changes in reality.”

Raisi reiterated Iran’s longstanding denial of any interest in developing nuclear weapons, saying its enrichment programs are aimed at advances in fields like medicine, agriculture and oil and gas. He didn’t elaborate.

He said he doesn’t want to, nor does he expect to, meet Biden at this week’s United Nations General Assembly session in New York. 

“I don’t think that such a meeting would happen,” Raisi said. “I don’t believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial.” 

Biden’s full schedule hasn’t been announced. He’s due to meet the UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Wednesday. BM

