First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We need our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick…

…but we’re not going to force you to pay. We’re going to use the magical powers of logic to convince you that it’s worth the investment. Ready? Here goes:

If you contribute, say, R200/month and become a Maverick Insider member that works out to about R6.57 a day.

Why should you pay? Well, because we provide a service to you (the news) that you use regularly to stay informed. If you value that service, and would like to see us stick around to continue delivering that service, then we need our readers’ help. Our journalism has a huge impact in exposing corruption and demanding accountability. That is worth investing in.

If you want to see South Africa change for the better then sign up to Maverick Insider and let’s do it together.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
I have a picture for you! 11 September- 17 September

Defend Truth

Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 September- 17 September

Hope you like these as much as I do. Mornings, coffee, cigarettes and balloons. Hoedspruit, Blyde canyon, Limpopo. Photographer: Alex Pinto
By Daily Maverick
16 Sep 2022
0

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Want to send us your photos?  You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you’re subscribed and ready, there’ll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally (‘landscape’ format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture’s not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing’s John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all wildlife and animal-related pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don’t have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we’ll do our best to include it.

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers’ photos, contact us and we’ll put you in touch with the original photographers.

Gallery

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted