Meatloaf, the dish, not the late singer, has such a presence in the American psyche that in 2017 it had an entire cookbook devoted to it, A Meatloaf in Every Oven, by New York Times journalists Frank Bruni and Jennifer Steinhauer, colleagues who shared a passion for meatloaf and turned their hobby into a book.

The dish is so “American” as to inspire passion, even homage, to what we might regard as everyday supper; or is it?

Alex Beggs, writing in Bon Appéttit, observed that the food historian Andrew Smith had noted that early (in American terms, around the 1870s) meatloaf was eaten for breakfast. The magazine wrote that meatloaf became a staple of many Americans’ diets during the Depression, “so that more people could be fed with less meat”.

“By then meat grinders were common and meat grinding less difficult, two developments that helped to popularise meatloaf. In the 1940s meatloaf was an emblem of wartime ingenuity; this was the era of Penny Prudence’s ‘Vitality Loaf’, made with beef, pork and liver.”

Ever since, it seems, Americans have presumed meatloaf to be their own, as American as hamburgers and hotdogs. Fair enough; in South Africa where many of us grew up eating it, we may think of it as ours too, as might Australians. But Wikipedia notes that “American meatloaf has its origins in scrapple, a mixture of ground pork and cornmeal served by German-Americans in Pennsylvania since colonial times”. It adds, however, that meatloaf “did not appear in (American) cookbooks until the late 19th century”.

Yet, the history of meatloaf is much deeper and older. There are variations of it in many countries, from Belgium (vleesbrood), the Czech Republic (sekaná, meaning chopped) and Germany (hackbraten) to the Philippines (embutido) to Sweden (köttfärslimpa) and Turkey (dalyan köfte), as well as Italy’s polpettone.

Cook’s Illustrated wrote that meatloaf “typically contains a milk and bread panade that helps lock in moisture. But the textural enhancement comes at a cost: all of that starchy bread dulls flavour”.

The Atlantic reported that America’s Culinary Arts Institute published a recipe in 1940 for a savoury meatloaf “that called for beef, vegetable soup, and cereal flakes”, while in 1957, a recipe for pork loaf appeared in The Complete American Cookbook which “was to be seasoned with turmeric, Angostura bitters, meat extract, and caramel”.

“In 2008,” wrote The Atlantic, “the now defunct Gourmet swore a meatloaf of beef, pork, bacon, sautéed onions, garlic, carrots, celery, Worcestershire sauce, allspice, cider vinegar, and prunes, to be the best. It’s no coincidence these seemingly distinct dishes are unified by the incongruous fact that they’re all meatloaf. This peculiarity illustrates the essence of one of our best-loved meals. There is no one way to create meatloaf: It’s precisely this capacity for re-invention that’s allowed the iconic mélange to keep in step with the ebb and flow of American life over the last century. In its nuanced response to societal change, meatloaf has maintained a favoured place on our dinner tables.” That’s a neat summation of an American meatloaf.

My recipe follows the American way quite closely, as it is pretty much the kind of meatloaf South Africans may have grown up with, including glazing it with a mixture including ketchup, or tomato sauce as we call it.

Ingredients

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 Tbsp butter

1 kg lean beef mince

1 slice of stale bread, crumbled

½ cup milk

2 Tbsp parsley, chopped

1 Tbsp oregano, chopped

½ cup tomato sauce/ ketchup

2 eggs, beaten

Salt and white pepper to taste

Cooking spray

For the glaze:

125 ml tomato sauce/ ketchup

1 tsp Tabasco sriracha sauce

1 Tbsp olive oil

Method

Heat oven to 180℃.

Sauté the onion and garlic in butter until softened. Soak the bread in the milk.

In a bowl, mix the minced beef with the cooked onion and garlic, the soaked breadcrumbs, milk, herbs, tomato sauce and beaten egg.

Press the mixture into a greased loaf tin.

Bake for 40 minutes.

Mix the glaze ingredients together.

Remove from the oven and brush the glaze on top, then bake for another 15 minutes.

Let it stand for 10 minutes to firm up before slicing and serving. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. Mervyn Gers has expanded the base for his ceramic ware to New Zealand and Australia, through the Sydney-based iKhaya Collections. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.