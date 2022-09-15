A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

We’re not always the bearers of good news…

When your newsfeed is consistently refreshed with a seemingly endless flow of Daily Maverick investigations, from ministerial corruption to white collar crime and State Capture, it’s easy to think the country is falling apart.

The truth is, these investigations are helping hold our country together.

Corruption is being stopped in its tracks, criminals are being arrested, funds are being recovered, an age of accountability is dawning properly.

South Africa could have been far worse off. Imagine if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened? If Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established? If our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments?

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. It’s quite literally the difference between bad news and very bad news. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Sweden’s Prime Minister resigns after right-wing oppo...

Newsdeck

NORDIC BALLOT BOX

Sweden’s Prime Minister resigns after right-wing opposition election victory

Magdalena Andersson, Sweden's now former prime minister. (Photo: Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
15 Sep 2022
0

Sweden’s Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, conceded defeat and announced she will resign as surge in support for a nationalist party helped the right-wing opposition win one of the closest elections ever in the largest Nordic country.

Andersson – who became the nation’s first female Prime Minister last year – told reporters in Stockholm that she will submit her resignation early on Thursday.

The announcement came as the country’s election authority was about to release the full vote count from Sunday’s election. Gains by anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats played the key role in the narrow victory of the opposition bloc led by Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson over the incumbent and a loose coalition supporting her Social Democrats.

“If Ulf Kristersson’s alternative doesn’t hold, I am ready to lead,” Andersson said, adding that she has no plans to step down as leader of the Social Democrats. “Sweden will be only one or two votes away from a government crisis,” she said.

Kristersson (58) is expected to lead a government with support from a very slim majority in Parliament, like the one Andersson governed with, which has led to several tumultuous years in Swedish politics.

The Moderate leader has started talks with three parties that backed his candidacy, including the nationalists – who are now the country’s second-largest political force after the Social Democrats. With voters anxious about a gang-fuelled crime wave, the Sweden Democrats vowed to “make Sweden safe again” by introducing longer prison terms and reducing immigration to a minimum. The opposition also pledged to build new nuclear plants.

“I am now starting the process to form a new, forceful government for all of Sweden and all citizens,” Kristersson said in a Facebook video. “There is a large frustration in society: fear over violence, worries about the economy. The world is very uncertain and the political polarisation have become too large, even in Sweden.”

The main obstacle facing Kristersson as he seeks to take over Andersson’s job is to square differences between the Sweden Democrats and the much smaller Liberals, who seek to keep the nationalists as far as possible from power.

While the Sweden Democrats garnered more votes than the Moderates, Kristersson remains the top candidate for the premiership, as a government led by nationalist leader Jimmie Akesson would be opposed by a majority in Parliament.

“The Swedish people have voted for change,” Akesson said in a Facebook post. “The process to make Sweden nice again starts. It is time to start rebuilding the safety, welfare and cohesion. It is time to put Sweden first.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted