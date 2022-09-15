The reports come on the heels of US consumer and producer price indexes earlier this week that showed inflationary pressure in the economy. The print prompted investors to fully price in a 75 basis point rate hike from the US central bank at its September meeting next week, while some are even predicting a full percentage point increase.

“Damage is being driven by the market pricing in a 1% rate hike next week and a terminal rate around 4.5%,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. “Stronger than expected retail sales are not helping,” given their potential influence on the Fed’s upcoming rate decision.

Gold has slid almost 8.8% this year as the Fed aggressively raises rates, which diminishes the appeal of assets that bear no interest. The dollar’s advance has also pressured the metal, though increasingly hawkish rhetoric by European Central Bank officials is containing its rally.

Meanwhile, Chinese growth has slowed so sharply that several major banks don’t even think a 3% expansion is achievable this year. That could impact demand for gold jewelry in the world’s biggest consumer of the precious metal.

Spot gold fell 1.8% to $1,666.45 at 10:56 a.m. in New York, heading for a third session of declines. Earlier, it touched $1,666.35, the lowest since April 2020. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.2%. Silver dropped, palladium fluctuated and platinum gained.