While the magnitude of Tuesday’s rout was impressive, the S&P 500 only reversed most of the gains made in the previous four sessions. The lack of a surge in the VIX index — known as the “fear gauge” — suggests that the selloff was a recalibration of those expectations rather than panic selling.

“History tells us that whenever we have had a 4% one-day decline, we usually see a bounce of about 1% the day after,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance on Wednesday. “But then we sort of trade sideways for the next month before resuming an uptrend three months down the road. Investors just have to hold onto their hats right now.”

Swaps traders are now pricing in a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point when the Federal Reserve meets next week, with some wagers appearing for a full-point move. The two-year Treasury yield, the most sensitive to policy changes, rose four basis points after jumping as much as 22 basis points Tuesday, pushing it more than 30 basis points above the 10-year rate and deepening an inversion in what is generally a recession warning.

“The biggest and growing downside risk for the market is increasing recession risk as the Fed aggressively tightens into a slowing economy,” Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, said in a note. “On the other side, there is at least one partial offset: Investor expectations are low and already braced for bad news.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped less than 1%, extending Tuesday’s 1.6% drop. Utilities were the among the worst-performing sectors as the European Commission considers plans to contain the energy crisis, which may include revenue caps.

The yen pulled back from a slide toward the key 145 level versus the dollar after a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan conducted a so-called rate check with traders to see the price of the currency against the greenback. The finance minister warned he wouldn’t rule out any response if current trends continued. The country’s 10-year bond yield rose to 0.25%, the upper end of the central bank’s policy band.

Bitcoin nursed a drop of almost 10% on Tuesday, the biggest decline since cryptocurrencies plunged in June.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

China home sales, retail sales, industrial production, fixed assets, surveyed jobless rate, Friday

Euro area CPI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 10:45 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.2% to $0.9986

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.1568

The Japanese yen rose 1.4% to 142.58 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.13%

