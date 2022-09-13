A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

What’s cooking today: Aloo tikki

TGIFOOD

LEFTOVER FIX

What’s cooking today: Aloo tikki

Tony Jackman’s aloo tikki (spiced potato and pea cakes), served on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
13 Sep 2022
0

Aloo tikki is a popular street food in India. They’re made with mashed potato, peas, onion and spices and taste much like bhajis (chilli bites).

This recipe came about when I had some leftover mashed potato and did a bit of googling the next morning to find a recipe with a bit of zing. You could of course make basic hash browns with leftover mash, but I wanted something that goes a step or two further. To wit: add peas, spring onion and spices.

The recipe is more my interpretation of aloo tikki than a formal recipe for them. And given that most of us have a bag of frozen peas in the freezer, it’s very much a recipe to be made with things you may already have to hand: flour, an egg, peas, potato, spring onion, and spices. (I find that there are always a couple of stray spring onions in the crisper, in which they last quite well).

The key spice here is turmeric, both for its flavour and colour; that’s where the lovely yellow hue comes from in the photo. The other spices I chose are coriander, fenugreek and fennel, all in powdered form. This is not a dish you’d want to find crunchy seeds in.

(Makes 6)

Ingredients

1 cup frozen peas, blanched

2 cups leftover mashed potato

½ cup cake wheat flour

4 spring onions, chopped finely

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground fennel

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground fenugreek

A little salt and white pepper

1 large egg, beaten

Cooking oil for frying

Method

Put the frozen peas in a small pot and cover with water, bring to a boil, boil for three minutes, drain in a colander and refresh under cold running water. Drain again.

In a bowl, mix together the mashed potato, flour, chopped spring onions, spices and seasoning.

Beat the egg and fold it in, then add the blanched peas and combine with a wooden spoon.

With floured hands and on a board, divide the mixture into six parts and shape them into round patties, dousing them in flour on all sides to help you shape them. Your hands will be messy by now. 

Heat oil in a pan on a moderate to low heat and fry them. As each one is formed, drop them into the pan. Turn every minute or so for even cooking. They should be done within five minutes.

Serve as a component of a breakfast fry-up or as the main attraction with a poached egg on top. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots. For more information, click here.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

