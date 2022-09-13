Catchphrases can become actions that have a measurable good influence on the globe and on business, but it all starts with being the change you want to see in the world.

We are motivated by a philosophy shared throughout our family of companies which centres around having a measurable positive impact on the world around us. The word measurable is important here, because it speaks to accountability. We don’t simply talk about change, we act, which is why our focus is on being the change.

What does the change mean? For us it means we believe that we have an important role to play in creating change. It is no longer enough to merely have sustainability, we need to be regenerative in our approach, benefitting all around us.

KAP is a company of close to 20,000 great people. We operate in diverse industry sectors producing products and services which impact on people’s daily lives. And through this we believe that we can mobilise our resources to produce good returns for our investors, with the return of good to society. How do we do this? We inspire and enable beautiful living spaces through the manufacture of decorative panels used in kitchens, offices and bedrooms. We also enhance people’s wellbeing through the power of sleep on the sleep products that we produce. We enhance the comfort and style of vehicles through components that we make and we improve the safety on our roads through world class technology. We also supply a range of integrated operational and logistics services which free up our clients to grow their businesses. And finally, we produce world class polymers, which responsibly shape our world.

At KAP we have realised that we have the ability to change the way society thinks and behaves, for the better. This principle is now leading KAP on a really exciting journey. Like Safripol who have started the ‘let’s plastic responsibly’ movement, and have chosen to be an example of this statement in all that it does. Not to mention DriveRisk, who are innovating around enhanced road safety for all.

PG Bison, who is the biggest employer in the region at their Ugie plant, focuses on sourcing products and services from local suppliers. PG Bison has also initiated several other projects to benefit the local economy and community including infrastructure, education and training, feeding schemes, and job creation. More specifically, PG Bison has Enterprise Development initiatives across South Africa ensuring they inspire and enable their customers.

Another example is Unitrans, who not only mobilised their fleet to assist in delivering supplies during the KZN riots, but also continues to work closely with their customers using technology to enhance their sustainability, such as improved mapping and watering for farmers to improve yields.

You see, it may sound like lip service to simply say, the future is about looking beyond sustainability, but the truth is, it has to be. There is no other way to have a positive impact on our everyday lives, our planet, our people, our economy, and our communities. We don’t just talk – we act. And the proof is in the pudding – If you’ll pardon one last catchphrase.

That’s the kind of change we want to see in the world. Because, around here, we believe in being the change. KAP. Inspiring people, enabling business, creating value. DM