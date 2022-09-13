“Overall, we assess the Ukrainians are making progress as they fight to liberate and reclaim territory in the south and east,” the US military official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, without offering a number.
“On the ground, in the vicinity of Kharkiv, we assess that Russian forces have largely ceded their gains to the Ukrainians and have withdrawn to the north and east. Many of these forces have moved over the border into Russia.”
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis.)
