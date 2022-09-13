Napoli's defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Liverpool's forward Luis Diaz in action during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, 7 September 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Ciro Fusco)

English clubs Liverpool, Chelsea, as well as Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are to play their first fixtures since their domestic Premier League was halted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II just under a week ago.

The quartet is back in action in midweek as some of them look to bounce back from surprise defeats last time out, while others look to build on the good start from the first game week in the latest instalment of Europe’s premier club competition — the Uefa Champions League.

Reds’ redemption

Liverpool, who are also looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Italian side Napoli last time out, face four-time European champions Ajax Amsterdam.

The Reds have never lost both of their opening two group games in European competition. Against an Ajax side still rebuilding after losing some key players, as well as its manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, Liverpool will be keen to keep that record intact.

Following a shaky start to the new season, which has seen the six-time European champions win two, draw three and lose one in the league, there is some scrutiny on Jürgen Klopp.

However, the manager has won all four of his meetings with Ajax — the first two coming while in charge of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. As such he’ll be fairly confident about leading his side to success and easing the pressure on his side early on in the season.

“We had four or five days now of absolute truth, not to knock the players down, just to make sure [we know] where we are now. This is the starting point for us to sort the problems together on the pitch, not pointing at each other,” said Klopp.

Not having such troubles so far this season are Liverpool’s bitter rivals in recent seasons Manchester City. The Citizens are yet to lose since the season started and now have a spring in their step with the acquisition of Erling Haaland from their next opponents, Borussia Dortmund.

The lanky Norwegian has adapted swimmingly to life in England and opened his group stage account with two at Sevilla during the opening set of fixtures.

“He has an incredible sense of [where] the goal is,” noted Pep Guardiola. Dortmund fans, of course, are well aware of that. Haaland scored 86 in 89 games for their side over two and a half seasons.

These sides were paired in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2020/2021, with Guardiola’s City winning 2-1 home and away.

Blues’ blues

European champions in 2021 Chelsea began their European campaign with defeat — losing 1-0 to Zagreb — following a dismal performance in Croatia last week. The result ultimately cost German coach Thomas Tuchel his job. The London club has since moved swiftly to replace him with English manager Graham Potter.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager’s first assignment will be trying to reignite Chelsea’s group campaign against Austria’s RB Salzburg. The 47-year-old knows he has to hit the ground running too.

“In my position, you cannot use time as an excuse. You can talk philosophy, identity, all these nice words, but you have to think in the short term as well. We are in a results game and you have to try and do your best to win,” Potter said.

Whether the Blues’ new choir conductor can start off on the right note and steer his new side to calmer waters will be known on Wednesday, after the game which is set for a 9pm kick-off.

Barca is back?

The past couple of seasons have been far from ideal for Spanish outfit Barcelona, as well as all those with close connections to the five-time European conquerors.

Financial struggles, a dark cloud hanging over former club president Josep Bartomeu and poor results on the field saw the Spanish club lose respect. An elimination during last season’s Champions League group phase saw them relegated to the second-tier Europa League at the time.

This season though, with club legend and former Spanish midfield maestro Xavi Hernández at the helm, there seems to be a change in fortunes for the Blaugrana. There will be no better test of this theory of resurgence than a meeting with Germany’s Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions have won their last four meetings with the Blaugrana, scoring 17 goals in the process. Four of those strikes were hit by Robert Lewandowski who has since switched his allegiance to Barcelona.

Bayern are also unbeaten at home against Barcelona in European competition, winning four and drawing two of the teams’ previous six encounters in Munich. DM

Selected Champions League fixtures:

Tuesday:

Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur (6:45pm)

Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam (9pm)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid (9pm)

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona (9pm)

Wednesday:

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (6:45pm)

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg (9pm)

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig (9pm)

Manchester City vs Dortmund (9pm)

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris Saint-Germain (9pm)

Juventus vs Benfica (9pm)